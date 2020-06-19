Live Sports You Can Watch With Dad on Father’s Day

To steal a phrase from fellow golf major tournament The Masters, watching the final round of the U.S. Open on Father’s Day is a tradition like no other. But like The Masters — and so much more in the sports and television landscapes — it ain’t happening like that this year.

Still, there are some live sports you can watch with dad this Sunday. You may just have to lower your expectations a bit — or at least, broaden your horizons.

For starters, there is soccer. Lots and lots of (foreign) soccer on NBC channels, including the main broadcast network, Spanish-language broadcast network Telemundo and cable channel NBC Sports Network.

Fox has NASCAR and CBS has RBC Heritage golf — that one is not exactly a major. Not niche enough? CBS also has live Pro Bull Riding and NBC’s got some Supercross dirt bike racing. One thing you won’t see this year is all the blue bats and gloves that Major League Baseball players adorn themselves with on Father’s Day. In fact, ESPN has no live sports on Sunday (though if your Dad is a UFC fan there’s a fight on Saturday night, so the weekend isn’t a total loss).

Below, we’ve rounded up all the big and (mostly) small sporting events on the calendar you can watch with your Dad over Zoom.

NBC:

The Premier League returned this week and will have its first full slate of weekend matches since mid-March.

9 a.m. Newcastle v. Sheffield United (NBCSN)

11:15 a.m. Aston Villa v. Chelsea (NBCSN, Telemundo)

2 p.m. Everton v. Liverpool (NBC, Telemundo)

Not a soccer fan? There’s also Supercross on NBC after the big Merseyside Derby (Everton-Liverpool) and four hours of live horse racing from 4-8 p.m. ET over on NBCSN.

Fox:

Fox will air NASCAR’s next Cup Series race at the Talladega Superspeedway, with the race starting at 3 p.m. Fox Sports 1 will air preview coverage starting on Saturday.

CBS:

Alongside live Pro Bull Riding from 2-3 p.m., CBS will air the final round of the RBC Heritage golf tournament (not the U.S. Open, but it’s still something) from 3-6 p.m. ET.

ESPN:

We didn’t want ESPN to feel left out. The network won’t have any sports (though with the NBA’s return on the horizon, that figures to change) but will air father’s day themed segments from its “E:60” newsmagazine.

BeIN Sports:

We weren’t kidding about the soccer. Spain’s LaLiga returned on June 11, and the international sports network will have a triple header that ends with Real Madrid.

8 a.m. Celta Vigo v. Alaves

1:30 p.m. Valencia v. Osasuna

4 p.m. Real Sociedad v. Real Madrid