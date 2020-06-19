Live Sports You Can Watch With Dad on Father’s Day

No U.S. Open this year due to the coronavirus pandemic

and | June 19, 2020 @ 10:02 AM

Getty Images

To steal a phrase from fellow golf major tournament The Masters, watching the final round of the U.S. Open on Father’s Day is a tradition like no other. But like The Masters — and so much more in the sports and television landscapes — it ain’t happening like that this year.

Still, there are some live sports you can watch with dad this Sunday. You may just have to lower your expectations a bit — or at least, broaden your horizons.

For starters, there is soccer. Lots and lots of (foreign) soccer on NBC channels, including the main broadcast network, Spanish-language broadcast network Telemundo and cable channel NBC Sports Network.

Also Read: Tennis' US Open to Be Held as Scheduled Without Spectators

Fox has NASCAR and CBS has RBC Heritage golf — that one is not exactly a major. Not niche enough? CBS also has live Pro Bull Riding and NBC’s got some Supercross dirt bike racing. One thing you won’t see this year is all the blue bats and gloves that Major League Baseball players adorn themselves with on Father’s Day. In fact, ESPN has no live sports on Sunday (though if your Dad is a UFC fan there’s a fight on Saturday night, so the weekend isn’t a total loss).

Below, we’ve rounded up all the big and (mostly) small sporting events on the calendar you can watch with your Dad over Zoom.

NBC:

The Premier League returned this week and will have its first full slate of weekend matches since mid-March.

  • 9 a.m. Newcastle v. Sheffield United (NBCSN)
  • 11:15 a.m. Aston Villa v. Chelsea (NBCSN, Telemundo)
  • 2 p.m. Everton v. Liverpool (NBC, Telemundo)

Not a soccer fan? There’s also Supercross on NBC after the big Merseyside Derby (Everton-Liverpool) and four hours of live horse racing from 4-8 p.m. ET over on NBCSN.

Fox:

Fox will air NASCAR’s next Cup Series race at the Talladega Superspeedway, with the race starting at 3 p.m. Fox Sports 1 will air preview coverage starting on Saturday.

Also Read: NBA to Return With 22-Team Format, October NBA Finals

CBS:

Alongside live Pro Bull Riding from 2-3 p.m., CBS will air the final round of the RBC Heritage golf tournament (not the U.S. Open, but it’s still something) from 3-6 p.m. ET.

ESPN:

We didn’t want ESPN to feel left out. The network won’t have any sports (though with the NBA’s return on the horizon, that figures to change) but will air father’s day themed segments from its “E:60” newsmagazine.

BeIN Sports:

We weren’t kidding about the soccer. Spain’s LaLiga returned on June 11, and the international sports network will have a triple header that ends with Real Madrid.

  • 8 a.m. Celta Vigo v. Alaves
  • 1:30 p.m. Valencia v. Osasuna
  • 4 p.m. Real Sociedad v. Real Madrid

27 of TV's Best Father Figures Who Weren't Actually Dads, From Mr. Belvedere to Joey Gladstone (Photos)

  • mr belvedere joey gladstone
  • CBS
  • feeney boy meets world father figures ABC
  • Mr. Belvedere 20th Television
  • ABC
  • ABC
  • The WB
  • The WB
  • Wilfred FX
  • The Newsroom and Jeff Daniels HBO
  • Mr Dink Nickelodeon
  • captain-holt-brooklyn-nine-nine FOX
  • Mr. Belding NBC
  • Clay Morrow FX
  • Nickelodeon
  • Hank Schrader Breaking Bad AMC
  • Boardwalk Empire Steve Buscemi HBO
  • Homeland Showtime
  • Jean-Luc Picard CBS
  • Mark Harmon CBS
  • ABC
  • ABC
  • Steve and Dustin Stranger Things Netflix
  • Supernatural-Bobby-Singer-1 CW
  • john locke lost ABC
  • PBS
  • artie nielsen Syfy
  • Ground Floor TBS
1 of 28

In honor of Father’s Day, TheWrap honors de facto daddies on the small screen

In honor of Father's Day, TheWrap recognizes non-parental TV father figures, from Mr. Feeney on "Boy Meets World" to Mr. Carson on "Downton Abbey" to the eponymous Mr. Belvedere and Chief Hopper on "Stranger Things." 

View In Gallery

Related Content

KEEP READING..

The news
you need now,
more than ever.

Create a FREE Account

Already a member? Login

LIMITED TIME - Sign up for WrapPRO for 70% off

Try PRO today
FOR FREE