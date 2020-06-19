Live Sports You Can Watch With Dad on Father’s Day

To steal a phrase from fellow golf major tournament The Masters, watching the final round of the U.S. Open on Father’s Day is a tradition like no other. But like The Masters — and so much more in the sports and television landscapes — it ain’t happening like that this year.
Still, there are some live sports you can watch with dad this Sunday. You may just have to lower your expectations a bit — or at least, broaden your horizons.
For starters, there is soccer. Lots and lots of (foreign) soccer on NBC channels, including the main broadcast network, Spanish-language broadcast network Telemundo and cable channel NBC Sports Network.
Fox has NASCAR and CBS has RBC Heritage golf — that one is not exactly a major. Not niche enough? CBS also has live Pro Bull Riding and NBC’s got some Supercross dirt bike racing. One thing you won’t see this year is all the blue bats and gloves that Major League Baseball players adorn themselves with on Father’s Day. In fact, ESPN has no live sports on Sunday (though if your Dad is a UFC fan there’s a fight on Saturday night, so the weekend isn’t a total loss).
Below, we’ve rounded up all the big and (mostly) small sporting events on the calendar you can watch with your Dad over Zoom.
NBC:
The Premier League returned this week and will have its first full slate of weekend matches since mid-March.
9 a.m. Newcastle v. Sheffield United (NBCSN)
11:15 a.m. Aston Villa v. Chelsea (NBCSN, Telemundo)
2 p.m. Everton v. Liverpool (NBC, Telemundo)
Not a soccer fan? There’s also Supercross on NBC after the big Merseyside Derby (Everton-Liverpool) and four hours of live horse racing from 4-8 p.m. ET over on NBCSN.
Fox:
Fox will air NASCAR’s next Cup Series race at the Talladega Superspeedway, with the race starting at 3 p.m. Fox Sports 1 will air preview coverage starting on Saturday.
Alongside live Pro Bull Riding from 2-3 p.m., CBS will air the final round of the RBC Heritage golf tournament (not the U.S. Open, but it’s still something) from 3-6 p.m. ET.
ESPN:
We didn’t want ESPN to feel left out. The network won’t have any sports (though with the NBA’s return on the horizon, that figures to change) but will air father’s day themed segments from its “E:60” newsmagazine.
BeIN Sports:
We weren’t kidding about the soccer. Spain’s LaLiga returned on June 11, and the international sports network will have a triple header that ends with Real Madrid.
8 a.m. Celta Vigo v. Alaves
1:30 p.m. Valencia v. Osasuna
4 p.m. Real Sociedad v. Real Madrid
27 of TV's Best Father Figures Who Weren't Actually Dads, From Mr. Belvedere to Joey Gladstone (Photos)
In honor of Father's Day, TheWrap recognizes non-parental TV father figures, from Mr. Feeney on "Boy Meets World" to Mr. Carson on "Downton Abbey" to the eponymous Mr. Belvedere and Chief Hopper on "Stranger Things."
Bentley Gregg (John Forsythe), "Bachelor Father"
One of TV's earliest examples of a father who wasn't a father, Bentley took on the responsibility of raising his niece, Kelly (Noreen Corcoran), after her parents were killed in a car accident.
The Matthews' next-door neighbor was also Cory's (Ben Savage) teacher and eventually his principal, offering sagely advice throughout his young life.
ABC
Mr. Belvedere (Christopher Hewett), "Mr. Belvedere"
In the 1980s sitcom, Mr. Belvedere took on a job as a posh butler with an American family. Throughout the show's run, Mr. Belvedere often served as a mentor to the head of house George Owens (played by Bob Uecker) as well as his three children.
20th Television
Joey Gladstone (Dave Coulier), "Full House"
Uncle Joey had his puppets and his nieces, but no kids. Still, he played an essential role in helping raise Danny's (Bob Saget) girls. Uncle Jesse (John Stamos) would have made this list, but he eventually had twins of his own.
ABC
Wilson (Earl Hindman), "Home Improvement"
Wilson always had advice for the Taylor boys, though no one ever saw the mouth that it came out of. He probably had even more words of wisdom for man-child Tim (Tim Allen), who seemed to need a lot of guidance.
Giles may have been Buffy's (Sarah Michelle Gellar) Watcher, but the librarian offered advice and wisdom to the entire Scooby Gang, even after they graduated high school.
The WB
Keith Scott (Craig Sheffer), "One Tree Hill"
Poor Keith became a father after his death on the show. But before that, he helped Karen (Moira Kelly) raise his nephew Lucas (Chad Michael Murray), falling in love with her along the way. Later, his spirit (yes, this happened!) guides Lucas and Nathan (James Lafferty) for a season.
The WB
Wilfred (Jason Gann), "Wilfred"
While he may not be real, Wilfred is real enough in Ryan's (Elijah Wood) world, and serves as both mentor and guide as Ryan struggles through life. Granted, he's a terrible mentor and gets Ryan in trouble more often than not, but it seems to be all about making Ryan a better person. Maybe.
When he wasn't being a curmudgeon, Will actually cared about his team and the newsroom he worked with, and would go to any lengths to protect them in a hostile environment. Maybe that's why he was so cranky.
HBO
Mr. Dink (Fred Newman), "Doug"
Doug's (Billy West/Tom McHugh) older, eccentric neighbor was as quick with a bizarre high-tech gadget as he was with words of wisdom for the young man. Unfortunately, sometimes both proved to be of little use.
Nickelodeon
Captain Ray Holt (Andrew Braugher), "Brooklyn Nine-Nine"
The Captain has no biological kids, but the immature cops that work for him are childish enough to need constant nurturing, and stoic, tough love.
FOX
Mr. Belding (Dennis Haskins), "Saved by the Bell"
The Big Bopper was more than just a principal to Zach Morris (Mark-Paul Gosselaar) and friends at Bayside High. He usually had a moral lesson up his sleeve -- it was often doled out in detention.
After marrying Gemma (Katey Sagal), Clay became a stepfather of sorts to Jax (Charlie Hunnam), but that didn't stop the two from trying to kill one another on a regular basis. Clay also took on a fatherly role to other members of the club, until his greed went too far, and his "children" turned on him.
FX
Artie (Toby Huss), "The Adventures of Pete and Pete"
The self-proclaimed "Strongest Man in the World" was Little Pete's (Danny Tamberelli) personal superhero, and one of the few adults that held any sort of positive influence over the rambunctious kid.
While Walter White (Bryan Cranston) was busy cooking meth and killing (other) bad guys, it was Hank who stepped in and took care of Walter Jr. (RJ Mitte) and his little sis. The surrogate father couldn't save himself, however, once he figured out Walter's secrets.
No one ever said they needed to be GOOD father figures to qualify for this list. Nevertheless, Nucky took Jimmy Darmody (Michael Pitt) under his wing early on in the series' run, though that didn't turn out too well for Jimmy.
Saul doesn't need kids of his own, as Carrie (Claire Danes) is more than enough to keep him busy. Aware of her bipolar disorder, Saul has done everything in his power to nurture and protect her from outside forces, and herself.
Starfleet is his mistress, so it makes sense that the crew of the U.S.S. Enterprise were his children. Captain Picard spent as much time helping Data (Brent Spiner) understand humanity, and providing guidance to every other member of the crew, as he did exploring space.
Leroy had a daughter at one time, but he lost her at a young age to tragedy. Perhaps that's why he has taken on such a fatherly role with his team of NCIS agents, helping them with their problems, while keeping his own a deep, dark mystery.
CBS
Phil Coulson (Clark Gregg), on "Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D."
Coulson hand selected his own team, and he filled it with broken people in need of support, direction and guidance. It's no wonder he's stepped up as a father figure to so many of them, and especially the orphaned Skye (Chloe Bennet).
ABC
Blake Shelton, "The Voice"
While not a father in real life, Blake is clearly ready. Why else would he keep being drawn to young contestants, and asking them if he can adopt them? His fatherly guidance has already launched "The Voice" winners Cassadee Pope and Danielle Bradbery onto the country charts.
ABC
Steve Harrington (Joe Keery), "Stranger Things Season 2"
While Hopper took on Eleven as his own daughter, Nancy's boyfriend Steve found himself responsible for all of her friends: Dustin, Lucas, Mike, and Sadie. The Internet christened the newly beloved babysitter as Dad Steve and got particularly emotional about his unlikely bond with the nerdy Dustin (played by Gaten Matazzaro), to whom he gave hair advice and girl advice throughout the season. Executive producer Steve Levy has promised that there will be more Dad Steve in the upcoming third season.
Netflix
Bobby Singer (Jim Beaver), "Supernatural"
While their father wasn't always around, the Winchester boys learned they could always count on Bobby to help them out of a jam, or teach them the right and wrong way to exorcise a demon. Even after his death, Bobby managed to find ways to take care of his "idjits."
When he wasn't clashing with Jack, Locke was helping some of the castaways grow up -- and stay alive. He bonded especially with Walt (Malcolm David Kelley) in the early going, helping the boy work through the grief of losing his mother, and grow closer to his biological father, Michael (Harold Perrineau).
Mr. Carson is a father figure for both the upstairs and downstairs of the upstairs/downstairs drama. He looks after the staff and the Grantham girls. While gruff and proper, Mr. Carson has shown a greater empathy than expected at times, proving he can be progressive, too, albeit reluctantly.
PBS
Artie Nielsen (Saul Rubinek), "Warehouse 13"
While he was always a bit of a father figure to the agents under his charge, it was the arrival of the troubled Claudia (Allison Scagliotti) that really brought out his softer, and yet dangerously protective side.
Syfy
Mr. Mansfield (John C. McGinley), "Ground Floor"
The consummate business man, Mansfield surprised even himself when he took such an interest in Brody (Skylar Astin). While grooming him for success in business, Mansfield became emotionally invested in Brody's burgeoning relationship with Jenny (Briga Heelan), offering sage advice, buried inside cutting sarcasm.
TBS
1 of 28
In honor of Father’s Day, TheWrap honors de facto daddies on the small screen
In honor of Father's Day, TheWrap recognizes non-parental TV father figures, from Mr. Feeney on "Boy Meets World" to Mr. Carson on "Downton Abbey" to the eponymous Mr. Belvedere and Chief Hopper on "Stranger Things."