Live TV Musicals Ranked by Ratings, From ‘Annie Live!’ to ‘Grease’ (Photos)

Thursday show marked the long-awaited return of broadcast TV’s modern-day, live musical productions

and | December 3, 2021 @ 8:48 AM

Photo by: Paul Gilmore/NBC

ABC
NBC's "Annie Live!" bowed Thursday as the first new live musical production to air on broadcast TV since ABC's "The Little Mermaid Live!" in November 2019. It also marked NBC's return to the genre, which it hasn't ventured into since "Jesus Christ Superstar Live!" on Easter Sunday of 2018, and the first of the Big 4 networks' live-TV musicals to be made during the COVID-19 era. So naturally, all eyes were on how the Taraji P. Henson- and Harry Connick Jr.-led "Annie Live!" performed in TV ratings and viewership, as that's going to be used as an indicator of what "Tomorrow" looks like for the genre.

On the plus side, "Annie Live!" averaged 5.155 million total viewers, which was better than Fox's "Rent" and "A Christmas Story." Unfortunately, "Annie" ranks dead last in the key demo of adults 18-49, though that may be more of an indicator on how young adults view broadcast television in late 2021 vs. late 2019. "Annie Live!" faced a lot of competition last night: Fox aired "Thursday Night Football," ABC had a highly anticipated Alec Baldwin interview in the first hour of primetime, and CBS did well with its first few sitcoms. Scroll through our gallery to see how each of broadcast TV's modern-day, live musical productions rank by Nielsen numbers. Lowest-rated is first, highest-rated is last.
Annie Live! - Season 2021
NBC
Rank: 11 Musical: "Annie Live!" Date: December 2, 2021 Network: NBC 18-49 rating: 0.9 Total viewers:  5.155 million
Rent Live
Fox
Rank: 10 Musical: "Rent" Date: January 27, 2019 Network: Fox 18-49 rating: 1.4 Total viewers:  3.415 million
A Christmas Story Live
Fox
Rank: 9 Musical: "A Christmas Story: Live" Date: Dec. 17, 2017 Network: Fox 18-49 rating: 1.5 Total viewers: 4.481 million
The Passion
Fox
Rank: 8 Musical: "The Passion" Date: March 20, 2016 Network: Fox 18-49 rating: 1.6 Total viewers: 6.648 million
Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert
NBC
Rank: 7 Musical: "Jesus Christ Superstar Live!" Date: April 1, 2018 Network: NBC 18-49 rating: 1.7 Total viewers: 9.607 million
Hairspray Live
NBC
Rank: 6 Musical: "Hairspray Live!" Date: Dec. 7, 2016 Network: NBC 18-49 rating: 2.3 Total viewers: 9.045 million
Peter Pan Live
NBC
Rank: 5 Musical: "Peter Pan Live!" Date: Dec. 4, 2014 Network: NBC 18-49 rating: 2.4 Total viewers: 9.211 million
Little Mermaid Live
ABC
Rank: 4 Musical: "The Little Mermaid Live!" Date: Nov. 5, 2019 Network: ABC 18-49 rating: 2.6 Total viewers: 8.978 million
The Wiz Live
NBC
Rank: 3 Musical: "The Wiz Live!" Date: Dec. 3, 2015 Network: NBC 18-49 rating: 3.4 Total viewers: 11.498 million
grease live review
Fox
Rank: 2 Musical: "Grease: Live" Date: Jan. 1, 2016 Network: Fox 18-49 rating: 4.3 Total viewers: 12.206 million
Carrie Underwood in The Sound of Music Live
NBC
Rank: 1 Musical: "Sound of Music Live!" Date: Dec. 5, 2013 Network: NBC 18-49 rating: 4.6 Total viewers: 18.624 million

