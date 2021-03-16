‘Live With Kelly and Ryan’ Marks 52 Straight Weeks as Top-Rated Daytime Talk Show Among Women

For the first time ever, “Live With Kelly and Ryan” has been the No. 1 daytime talk show among women 25-54 for 52 straight weeks. That includes both network and syndicated daytime talk shows, and counts all 33 seasons and various hosting iterations of what was once “Live With Regis and Katie Lee.”

At least somebody’s had a good year.

As you might expect, “Live With Kelly and Ryan” is this season’s top daytime talk show in that key demo, averaging a 0.8 rating according to Nielsen’s Live + Same Day metric. Runner-up “Dr. Phil” is currently averaging a 0.7 rating in the 2020-21 television season.

Season-to-date, “Live” is also No. 1 in total viewers and in households — the first time the former “Live With Kelly and Michael” and “Live With Regis and Kelly” can say that too in its entire history.

We guess this whole Ryan Seacrest thing is really working out.

“Live With Kelly and Ryan” is currently averaging a 1.9 rating in households (vs. “Dr. Phil’s” 1.8) and 2.666 million total viewers (vs. “Dr. Phil’s” 2.516 million). For the week of March 1, 2021, which is the most recent week we have syndicated ratings data for, “Live” was the only daytime talk show to rise in households.

For another snapshot against the competition, “Live” has been completely dominating “Ellen.” The advantage in household ratings is +73% when compared with Ellen DeGeneres’ 1.1. In terms of total viewers, the average “Live With Kelly and Ryan” audience is 77% larger than “Ellen’s” 1.506 million total viewers. The chasm is *only* +60% among women adults 25-54, the all-important daytime talker demo in which DeGeneres is currently averaging a 0.5 rating.

The “Live” franchise first entered national syndication in September 1988.

“Live with Kelly and Ryan” is produced by WABC-TV in New York and executive produced by Michael Gelman, Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest. “Live,” which runs mostly on ABC channels, airs at 9 a.m. ET in its home market.