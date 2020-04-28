Livestream a Conversation With Ross Gerber About Personal Finance and Hollywood’s Post-Pandemic Future

Tune in today for a webinar, presented by Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management

Leading industry investor and personal finance expert Ross Gerber will provide advice on how to find financial success at home and at work during — and after — the quarantine.

The webinar conversation with TheWrap founder and editor in chief Sharon Waxman will livestream on Tuesday, April 28, beginning at noon PT; it’s sponsored by Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management.

Some of the topics include:

How do I protect myself financially from the impact of coronavirus?

How do I manage my financial health during quarantine?

Will Hollywood survive the coronavirus?

What will the M&A landscape look like after coronavirus?

Where should I be investing?

Ross Gerber is the co-founder, president and CEO of Gerber Kawasaki Wealth and Investment Management. Ross oversees Gerber Kawasaki’s corporate and investment management operations as well individual clients. Ross has become one of the most influential investors on social and in traditional media. His investment ideas and advice have made him a regular in global business news and he is featured on CNN, CNBC, Fox Business News.