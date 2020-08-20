Livestream the ShortList Film Festival 2020 Awards Ceremony

The awards ceremony, which starts at 4 p.m. PT, will also include panel discussions with the filmmakers and jury members

The ShortList Film Festival features 12 of the top award-winning short films that have premiered at major festivals over the past year, making it the most highly competitive film festival of its kind.

Join TheWrap’s founder and editor-in-chief Sharon Waxman and awards editor Steve Pond for panel conversations with the filmmakers and jury members. Waxman and Pond will also announce the winners of 2020 film competition.

The jury selects the Industry Award while TheWrap’s online voters determine the Audience Award and Student Award.

This year’s selected films have won awards at festivals including SXSW, Sundance Film Festival, Tribeca Film Festival, Berlin International Film Festival, AFI Fest, Miami Film Festival and Brooklyn Film Festival. The films and filmmakers come from the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Israel and Macedonia.

In addition to the lineup of festival winners, The ShortList Film Festival also features up-and-coming filmmakers from top film schools across the country. The 2020 student films come from four schools: University of Southern California (USC), University of California Los Angeles (UCLA), University of North Carolina School of the Arts (UNSCA) and Chapman University.

This year’s jury members include Topic vice president of originals Gena Konstantinakos, Sundance Film Festival film programmer Dilcia Barrera, 30WEST executive Trevor Groth, Academy award-winning director and former ShortList Film Festival winner Gabriel Osorio, and Oscar and Emmy award-winning director Roger Ross Williams.

You can view all 12 ShortList finalists’ films here.

The ShortList Film Festival is presented with the generous support of Heineken, Topic and the Los Angeles Film School.