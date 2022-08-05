Sitting with CNN anchor Kasie Hunt on Thursday’s “Don Lemon Tonight,” Republican representative of Wyoming Liz Cheney discussed more than just her current reelection campaign.

Asked about her stance on the 2024 presidential election – “Do you think voters in the U.S. are ready for a woman to run things?” – and whether or not she’s been encouraged by her father, former vice president Dick Cheney, to run for that highest office, Rep. Cheney said “sure” and that “Dick Cheney is a big Liz Cheney supporter. I can say that.”

Quoting the speech Cheney gave last month at the Reagan Library, Hunt recalled her saying that “men are running the world and it’s really not going all that well,” before asking: “Do you think voters in the U.S. are ready for a woman to run things?”

“Sure,” Cheney said, citing the bravery that she’s seen through her time on the Jan. 6 Committee hearings, in particular. “Look, I think that one of the things that has been very moving for me over the course of the last year and a half has been the reaction of women, and not just the women who have testified, although, you know, we’ve seen the incredible bravery of people like Cassidy Hutchinson and Sarah Matthews. And Ruby Freeman and Shaye Moss and Carolyn Edwards. It takes real bravery to stand up and tell the truth as those women have. And I think that’s been really important.”

The obvious question then hung in the air.

“Based on that, do you think your — do you think your father Dick Cheney wants Liz Cheney to run for president in 2024?” Hunt posed.

“Dick Cheney is a big Liz Cheney supporter. I can say that,” the representative responded.

“I talk to him every day about many things, and certainly his concern — look, like, I am right now — he’s really focused on this moment and on what’s happening,” Cheney continued. “Both of us have just this real sadness, frankly, about what’s happening to our party and a real despair about how could it be that so many Republicans would refuse to stand up and tell the truth. It is a scary moment for the nation.”

Realizing that Cheney was otherwise remaining tight-lipped on the matter, Hunt dutifully noted before wrapping their time that the record should reflect that Cheney “did not say that Dick Cheney is not telling [her] to run for president in 2024.”

Watch Rep. Cheney’s interview on “Don Lemon Tonight” in the video above.