‘Lizzie McGuire’ Original Cast Reunites for Virtual Table Read of the ‘Bra’ Episode (Video)

“We could not stop laughing reading lines from tween us,” star Hilary Duff writes on Instagram

| May 12, 2020 @ 8:07 AM
Lizzie McGuire Cast Reunion

YouTube

The “Lizzie McGuire” reboot may be on pause, but the original cast just got back together.

Hilary Duff, star of the 2001 Disney channel comedy series, posted a video of she and her castmates getting together to do a table read of the “Between a Rock and a Bra Place!” episode, which aired 19 years ago this week.

“LIZZIE MCGUIRE retro table read!” Duff wrote in the caption of the video. “We could not stop laughing reading lines from tween us…this is the first time we were all “together-ish” in almost 18 years!”

Also Read: Hilary Duff Joins Call for Disney to Move 'Lizzie McGuire' Revival to Hulu

“Do excuse our delayed singing…we will be taking singing lessons as a group to work on our craft!!”

Duff says the idea came from Jake Thomas, who played her little brother Matt McGuire on the show. She also suggested viewers donate if they can to charities including the Los Angeles and New York Food Banks, Baby2Baby, Frontline Responders, No Kid Hungry, and Support and Feed.

Joining her were original cast members Adam Lamberg (Gordo), Lalaine (Miranda), Jake Thomas (Matt McGuire), Robert Carradine (Sam McGuire), Hallie Todd (Jo McGuire), Ashlie Brillault (Kate) and Davida Williams (Claire). Kyle Downes played Larry Tudgeman on the show, but he filled in for the late David Carradine for the purposes of the table read.

Watch the clip below.

