Lizzo Signs First-Look Deal With Amazon Studios

Grammy winner will create TV projects exclusively for Prime Video

| August 6, 2020 @ 11:24 AM Last Updated: August 6, 2020 @ 11:47 AM
Lizzo

Getty

Lizzo has signed a first-look deal with Amazon Studios. The Grammy-winning singer announced the news alongside Amazon Studios co-heads of television, Vernon Sanders and Albert Cheng, during Prime Video’s virtual CTAM panel Thursday.

The “Truth Hurts” singer will work with Amazon Studios to create television projects that will premiere exclusively on Amazon Prime Video in more than 200 countries and territories, per the tech giant.

“I’m so excited to partner with the amazing team at Amazon,” Lizzo said in a statement. “Thank you to Jen Salke and the rest of the team for making this dream come true. I can’t wait to get started and share my vision with the world.”

“Lizzo is one of the most exciting, creative, joyful artists in the industry, and it is such a pleasure to announce this new deal with her,” Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon Studios, added. “She has such a unique perspective and we’re so excited to hear her ideas for new content that our Prime Video customers are sure to love.”

Lizzo is a three-time Grammy winner whose debut album, “Cuz I Love You,” went platinum. The album was released in April 2019 and debuted at No. 6 on the Billboard Top 200 Albums chart and spent 24 consecutive weeks in the chart’s Top 10. “Truth Hurts” also became the longest running No. 1 by a solo female rap artist in history, after spending seven weeks atop the charts.

