Lizzo Changes Lyrics to ‘GRRRLS’ After Fans Point Out She ‘Unintentionally’ Used Abelist Slur

When Lizzo released “GRRRLS,” the second single from her upcoming album “Special,” on Friday, she probably didn’t anticipate negative feedback from devoted fans that one of its lyrics was an abelist slur. But after seeing that criticism, the “About Damn Time” hitmaker said in a statement Monday that she didn’t intend to harm anyone, and announced that she’s re-releasing the song with a new lyric.

“It’s been brought to my attention that there is a harmful word in my new song, “GRRRLS”. Let me make one thing clear: I never want to promote derogatory language. As a fat Black woman in America, I’ve had many hurtful words used against me so I overstand the power words can have (whether intentionally or in my case, unintentionally). I’m proud to say there’s a new version of GRRRLS with a lyric change. This is the result of me listening and taking action. As an influential artist I’m dedicated to being part of the change I’ve been waiting to see in the world,” Lizzo said in a message posted to her social media accounts.

The original lyrics included the line “Hold my bag/ Do you see this s—?/ I’m a sp-z/ I’m about to knock somebody out”; It was pointed out by several fans on Twitter that the term “sp-z” is derived from spastic and is a slur against disabled people. Here’s one example:

Hey @lizzo my disability Cerebral Palsy is literally classified as Spastic Diplegia (where spasticity refers to unending painful tightness in my legs) your new song makes me pretty angry + sad. ‘Spaz’ doesn’t mean freaked out or crazy. It’s an ableist slur. It’s 2022. Do better. — Hannah Diviney (@hannah_diviney) June 12, 2022

Lizzo’s decision to change the lyrics were later celebrated by critics. For example:

I’m going to cry 😭 Thank you so much for hearing us Lizzo and for understanding that this was only ever meant gently and being open to learning, it honestly means the world ❤️. You’re a real true ally https://t.co/RbQCbAwpR6 — Hannah Diviney (@hannah_diviney) June 13, 2022

“Special” will be released on July 15. The album’s first single, “About Damn Time,” has been another big hit for Lizzo, peaking at #4 on the U.S. Billboard charts.