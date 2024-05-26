Iconic animated comedy series “South Park” unleashed an Ozempic-themed episode Friday that featured Cartman’s mother and a friend named Sharon, who can’t afford name brand GLP-1 meds Ozempic or Mounjaro to help her lose weight, so her doctor suggests an alternative medication: “Lizzo.” The “Good as Hell” singer posted a blind reaction video to her reference in the episode and, in true Lizzo style, came away feeling quite good about herself. “That’s crazy. I just feel like, damn, I’m really that b–h,” Lizzo told her followers on social media.

“Guys, my worst fear has been actualized,” Lizzo told her audience. “I’ve been referenced in a ‘South Park’ episode. I’m so scared — I’m going to blind duet to it right now,” she explained before she played the moment from the episode alongside her reaction.

The scene featured Cartman’s mother and a friend named Sharon walking in a park and talking about the latter’s weight loss goals and attempts to be prescribed Ozempic, which is intended to be used to treat diabetes but also helps people lose weight. Instead, she’s advised to use “Lizzo,” complete with an advertisement for the imagined medication. “I controlled all my cravings to be thinner with Lizzo,” Sharon explained.

“FDA-approved Lizzo makes you feel good about your weight,” the voiceover explains. Sharon tells the camera, “I’ve lowered my standards and my expectations.”

Lizzo appeared to take the episode in stride. “I’m really that b–h,” she said. “I really show the world how to love yourself and not give a f–k to the point where these men in Colorado know who the f–k I am and put it on their cartoon that’s been around for 25 years.”

“I’m really that b–h and I show y’all how to not give a f–k, and I’m going to keep on showing you how to not give a f–k,” she said before she sang the show’s theme song for the “Lizzo” medication, a parody of the Ozempic commercial jingle — “O-o-o-Lizzo, b–h!”

Ozempic and Wegovy — both brand names with the active drug semaglutide — are two of the most popular medications for treating symptoms of diabetes, and in the last year they’ve each become instrumental in the weight loss journeys of thousands of people. It’s also been posited that the drug could help curb addictions to smoking, vaping and drinking.

Despite the potential for nasty side effects, which can include nausea, vomiting and even gallbladder disease, the drug is enormously popular — hence its inclusion on “South Park” in the first place.