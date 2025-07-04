LL Cool J Pulls Out of Philadelphia July 4 Concert in Solidarity With Striking City Workers

LL Cool J is pulling out of a Fourth of July concert in Philadelphia in solidarity with city workers unionized with District Council 33, who went on strike on Tuesday after the AFSCME union failed to reach a deal with the city.

“I never ever want to disappoint my fans, and especially in Philadelphia. Ya’ll mean too much to me, but there’s absolutely no way that I could perform, cross a picking line and pick up money when I know that people are out there fighting for a living wage,” he said in an Instagram post Thursday night.

Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker said in her own statement that she spoke directly with LL Cool J about his decision not to headline the Wawa Welcome America concert in the Benjamin Franklin Parkway. “I respect his decision and understand his desire to see the city unified. He is always welcome in Philadelphia,” she said in a statement.

Negotiations continued on Wednesday after the strike officially began, but a deal was not reached. There is no word yet on when talks will resume.

Among the wide range of 9,000+ city workers now on strike in Philadelphia are sanitation workers, bringing trash collection to a halt. Trash bags have piled up at temporary disposal locations across the city over the past three days, according to Philadelphia ABC affiliate WPVI.

In his own statement, District Council 33 president Greg Boulware applauded the decision.

“His support underscores the significance of the labor movement and its ongoing fight for justice and equity. We are grateful for his exemplary stance and the impact it has on raising awareness and fostering respect for working people everywhere,” he said.