Netflix Shows and Films Dominate Location Managers Guild International Awards Nominations

The Location Managers Guild International Awards released their list of nominees on Friday, with Netflix dominating nearly every category.

The awards honor the outstanding and creative visual contributions by location professionals in film, television and commercials from around the globe. The LMGI Awards also recognize outstanding service by film commissions for their support “above and beyond” during the production process.

The streamer had at least one nomination in every TV and film category (minus commercial). In the Outstanding Locations in a Period Film and Television Series categories, Netflix had a whopping three out of five nominations, as well as in the Outstanding TV Serial Program, Anthology, or Limited Series.

Oscar darling “Nomadland” received a nod for Outstanding Locations in a Contemporary Film.

Winners will be revealed during the virtual awards gala “Celebrate the Where,” on Saturday, October 23, 2021, at 2:00 PM PST. See the full list of nominees below.

OUTSTANDING LOCATIONS IN A PERIOD FILM

Dreamland, Paramount

Enola Holmes, Netflix

Judas and the Black Messiah, Warner Bros

Mank, Netflix

The Trial of the Chicago 7, Netflix

OUTSTANDING LOCATIONS IN A CONTEMPORARY FILM

A Quiet Place 2, Paramount

Black Is King, Disney+

Concrete Cowboy, Netflix

Nomadland, Searchlight Pictures

Tenet, Warner Bros

OUTSTANDING LOCATIONS IN A PERIOD TELEVISION SERIES

Bridgerton, Netflix

The Crown – Season 4, Netflix

Fargo – Season 4, FX

The Nevers, HBOMax

Ratched, Netflix

Snowfall – Season 4, FX

OUTSTANDING LOCATIONS IN A CONTEMPORARY TELEVISION SERIES

The Handmaid’s Tale – Season 4, Hulu

Lupin, Netflix

The Mosquito Coast, Apple TV+

Warrior Nun, Netflix

Woke, Hulu

Yellowstone – Season 3, Paramount Network

OUTSTANDING LOCATIONS IN A TV SERIAL PROGRAM, ANTHOLOGY, OR LIMITED SERIES

Halston, Netflix

Mare of Easttown, HBO

The Queen’s Gambit, Netflix

The Serpent, Netflix

The Stand, Paramount +

The Underground Railroad, Amazon Prime

OUTSTANDING COMMERCIAL

It Already Does That, Apple Watch Series 6

Awareness About Organ Transplantation, Match

For When It’s Time, Extra Gum

Create the Beyond, Sony

Play New, Nike

OUTSTANDING FILM COMMISSION

Bath Film Office, Bridgerton

Estonian Film Institute/Film Estonia, Tenet

Hamilton Music and Film Office, Umbrella Academy

Liverpool Film Office, Tin Star: Liverpool

Savannah Regional Film Commission, The Underground Railroad

Screen Queensland Australia, Love and Monsters