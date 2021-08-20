Netflix Shows and Films Dominate Location Managers Guild International Awards Nominations

The Location Managers Guild International Awards released their list of nominees on Friday, with Netflix dominating nearly every category.
The awards honor the outstanding and creative visual contributions by location professionals in film, television and commercials from around the globe. The LMGI Awards also recognize outstanding service by film commissions for their support “above and beyond” during the production process.
The streamer had at least one nomination in every TV and film category (minus commercial). In the Outstanding Locations in a Period Film and Television Series categories, Netflix had a whopping three out of five nominations, as well as in the Outstanding TV Serial Program, Anthology, or Limited Series.
Oscar darling “Nomadland” received a nod for Outstanding Locations in a Contemporary Film.
Winners will be revealed during the virtual awards gala “Celebrate the Where,” on Saturday, October 23, 2021, at 2:00 PM PST. See the full list of nominees below.
OUTSTANDING LOCATIONS IN A PERIOD FILM
Dreamland, Paramount
Enola Holmes, Netflix
Judas and the Black Messiah, Warner Bros
Mank, Netflix
The Trial of the Chicago 7, Netflix
OUTSTANDING LOCATIONS IN A CONTEMPORARY FILM
A Quiet Place 2, Paramount
Black Is King, Disney+
Concrete Cowboy, Netflix
Nomadland, Searchlight Pictures
Tenet, Warner Bros
OUTSTANDING LOCATIONS IN A PERIOD TELEVISION SERIES
Bridgerton, Netflix
The Crown – Season 4, Netflix
Fargo – Season 4, FX
The Nevers, HBOMax
Ratched, Netflix
Snowfall – Season 4, FX
OUTSTANDING LOCATIONS IN A CONTEMPORARY TELEVISION SERIES
The Handmaid’s Tale – Season 4, Hulu
Lupin, Netflix
The Mosquito Coast, Apple TV+
Warrior Nun, Netflix
Woke, Hulu
Yellowstone – Season 3, Paramount Network
OUTSTANDING LOCATIONS IN A TV SERIAL PROGRAM, ANTHOLOGY, OR LIMITED SERIES
Halston, Netflix
Mare of Easttown, HBO
The Queen’s Gambit, Netflix
The Serpent, Netflix
The Stand, Paramount +
The Underground Railroad, Amazon Prime
OUTSTANDING COMMERCIAL
It Already Does That, Apple Watch Series 6
Awareness About Organ Transplantation, Match
For When It’s Time, Extra Gum
Create the Beyond, Sony
Play New, Nike
OUTSTANDING FILM COMMISSION
Bath Film Office, Bridgerton
Estonian Film Institute/Film Estonia, Tenet
Hamilton Music and Film Office, Umbrella Academy
Liverpool Film Office, Tin Star: Liverpool
Savannah Regional Film Commission, The Underground Railroad
Screen Queensland Australia, Love and Monsters