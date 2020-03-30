‘Locke and Key’ Renewed for Season 2 by Netflix

“Locke & Key” has been renewed for Season 2 at Netflix, the streaming service announced Monday.

Starring Darby Stanchfield, Connor Jessup, Emilia Jones, Jackson Robert Scott, Laysla De Oliveira, Aaron Ashmore, Petrice Jones and Griffin Gluck, the first season of the long-awaited television adaptation of Joe Hill and Gabriel Rodriguez’s best-selling IDW comic book series launched Feb. 7 on Netflix.

“Locke & Key” Season 1 followed siblings Kinsey (Jones), Bode (Jackson Robert Scott) and Tyler Locke (Connor Jessup), who move into their father’s childhood home, Keyhouse, with their mother Nina (Stanchfield) after he is murdered under mysterious circumstances. The kids soon discover their new home is filled with magical keys that may be connected to their father’s death. As the Locke children explore the different keys and their unique powers, a mysterious demon (De Oliveira) awakens — and will stop at nothing to steal them.

“In Season 2, as the stakes grow higher, the Locke siblings embrace their role as the new Keepers of the Key,” according to Netflix.

Carlton Cuse and Meredith Averill serve as co-showrunners on Netflix’s “Locke & Key,” executive producing alongside Hill, Aron Eli Coleite, Chris Ryall and Lindsey Springer, with Lydia Antonini and Ted Adams for IDW, Andy Muschietti, Barbara Muschietti, David Alpert and Rick Jacobs for Circle of Confusion, and John Weber and Frank Siracusa for Take 5.

“We are thrilled to be continuing the journey of ‘Locke & Key’ alongside all of our amazing collaborators,” Cuse and Averill said. “We are grateful to Netflix for all their support, especially at this difficult time, and look forward to bringing you the exciting next chapter of our story.”

Brian Wright, vice president of original series at Netflix, added: “Based on the incredible graphic novel from Joe Hill and Gabriel Rodriguez, ‘Locke & Key’ captivated audiences around the world at every twist and turn. We are so proud to have been part of this show and can’t wait to see all that Carlton Cuse, Meredith Averill, and the entire creative team have in store for season two.”