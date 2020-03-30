‘Locke and Key’ Renewed for Season 2 by Netflix

Adaptation of Joe Hill and Gabriel Rodriguez’s best-selling IDW comic book series launched Feb. 7

| March 30, 2020 @ 8:00 AM
Locke and Key

Netflix

“Locke & Key” has been renewed for Season 2 at Netflix, the streaming service announced Monday.

Starring Darby Stanchfield, Connor Jessup, Emilia Jones, Jackson Robert Scott, Laysla De Oliveira, Aaron Ashmore, Petrice Jones and Griffin Gluck, the first season of the long-awaited television adaptation of Joe Hill and Gabriel Rodriguez’s best-selling IDW comic book series launched Feb. 7 on Netflix.

“Locke & Key” Season 1 followed siblings Kinsey (Jones), Bode (Jackson Robert Scott) and Tyler Locke (Connor Jessup), who move into their father’s childhood home, Keyhouse, with their mother Nina (Stanchfield) after he is murdered under mysterious circumstances. The kids soon discover their new home is filled with magical keys that may be connected to their father’s death. As the Locke children explore the different keys and their unique powers, a mysterious demon (De Oliveira) awakens — and will stop at nothing to steal them.

Also Read: 'Locke and Key' Star Laysla De Oliveira on the Logistical Nightmare of Filming With Actual Locks and Keys

“In Season 2, as the stakes grow higher, the Locke siblings embrace their role as the new Keepers of the Key,” according to Netflix.

Carlton Cuse and Meredith Averill serve as co-showrunners on Netflix’s “Locke & Key,” executive producing alongside Hill, Aron Eli Coleite, Chris Ryall and Lindsey Springer, with Lydia Antonini and Ted Adams for IDW, Andy Muschietti, Barbara Muschietti, David Alpert and Rick Jacobs for Circle of Confusion, and John Weber and Frank Siracusa for Take 5.

Readers can find out what Cuse and Averill told TheWrap about their plans for Season 2 here.

Also Read: Every Key in Netflix's 'Locke and Key' and What It Does

“We are thrilled to be continuing the journey of ‘Locke & Key’ alongside all of our amazing collaborators,” Cuse and Averill said. “We are grateful to Netflix for all their support, especially at this difficult time, and look forward to bringing you the exciting next chapter of our story.”

Brian Wright, vice president of original series at Netflix, added: “Based on the incredible graphic novel from Joe Hill and Gabriel Rodriguez, ‘Locke & Key’ captivated audiences around the world at every twist and turn. We are so proud to have been part of this show and can’t wait to see all that Carlton Cuse, Meredith Averill, and the entire creative team have in store for season two.”

Spring TV 2020: Premiere Dates for New and Returning Shows (Photos)

  • spring tv premiere dates 2020 Netflix/Amazon/Pop TV/AMC
  • Feel Good Netflix
  • The Letter for the King Netflix
  • Tiger King Netflix
  • Self Made netflix Netflix
  • Say Yes To The Dress Atlanta TLC
  • Dark Side of the Ring - Vice Vice
  • One Day At a Time Revival Pop TV
  • Council of Dads NBC
  • Netflix Netflix
  • Keeping Up with the Kardashians - Season 16 E!
  • Tacoma FD truTV
  • Heidi Klum, Tim Gunn Amazon
  • OZARK Netflix
  • Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj Netflix
  • Call the Midwife PBS
  • Vice Showtime Showtime
  • Challenge 35 MTV
  • Man With a Plan CBS
  • The Real Housewives of New York City - Season 12 Bravo
  • ELINE POWELL Siren Freeform
  • Broke CBS
  • Home Before Dark Apple TV plus Apple TV+
  • Future Man season 2 Hulu
  • Tales From the Loop Amazon Amazon
  • harley quinn DC Universe
  • Atlantas Missing and Murdered HBO
  • Quibi launch titles Quibi
  • The Last OG TBS
  • The Good Fight CBS All Access
  • Total Bellas E!
  • Brews Brothers Netflix
  • Belgravia Epix
  • Killing Eve Season 3 BBC America
  • Issa Rae Insecure Season 3 HBO
  • Run HBO HBO
  • Paradise Lost Spectrum Originals
  • The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart ABC
  • The Baker and the Beauty ABC
  • Songland - Season 1 NBC
  • Mrs America FX
  • FX
  • In the Dark The CW
  • Bosch Amazon
  • Home Apple TV Plus Apple TV+
  • The Midnight Gospel Netflix
  • Mental Samurai Fox Fox
  • We're Here HBO
  • Ricky Gervais After Life Season 2 First Look Image Netflix Netflix
  • Defending Jacob Apple TV+
  • Vida Starz
  • Showtime
  • Never Have I Ever Netflix
  • I Know This Much Is True HBO
  • hollywood ryan murphy Getty
  • Trying Apple TV plus Apple TV+
  • Upload Amazon Amazon
  • Betty HBO HBO
  • Billions Season 4 Episode 8 still Showtime
  • archer 1999 FXX
  • The Eddy Netflix
  • Solor Opposites Hulu
  • Bering Sea Gold Discovery
  • The Third Day HBO
  • The Great Hulu Hulu
  • She-Ra and the Princess of Power Netflix
  • Hightown Starz
  • DC Universe
  • CLARE CRAWLEY Bachelorette ABC
  • The 100 The CW
  • Love Island CBS
  • Genius: Aretha Nat Geo
  • AMC
  • Apple TV+
  • Ramy Hulu
  • Snowpiercer TNT
  • RuPauls Drag Race All Stars Showtime
  • padma lakshmi Getty
1 of 78

Here’s when 128 broadcast, cable and streaming series debut and come back

Spring has finally sprung and with the changing of the seasons comes the changing of many channels as a slew of shows are about to premiere. In honor of the months that bring showers and flowers, TheWrap has rounded up the start dates for not just the new and returning shows on Fox, ABC, NBC, CBS and The CW, but also the ones for the eagerly-anticipated series hitting cable channels and streaming services this spring. Click through our gallery to find out when your favorite spring shows will be back and when your (possible) new favorites will debut.

Also Read: Fall TV 2020: Every Broadcast Show Canceled, Renewed and Ordered – So Far (Updating)

View In Gallery

Related Content

Keep
Reading...

Looks like you’re enjoying reading
Keep reading by creating
a free account or logging in.
Continue