‘Locke and Key’ Gets Early Season 3 Renewal at Netflix

“Locke and Key” has been renewed for Season 3 at Netflix before its second season has even landed a premiere date, TheWrap has learned.

That news comes as Meredith Averill, who is co-showrunner on the fantasy series with Carlton Cuse, has signed an overall deal with Netflix that will see her develop new projects for the streaming service.

The second season of “Locke & Key” is currently in production in Toronto, with filming expected to wrap this week and the plan is for Season 3 production to begin immediately in the new year. Netflix expects to launch “Locke & Key” Season 2 in 2021.

“Locke and Key” was renewed for Season 2 back in March, just over a month after the series debuted on Netflix.

Starring Darby Stanchfield, Connor Jessup, Emilia Jones, Jackson Robert Scott, Laysla De Oliveira, Aaron Ashmore, Petrice Jones and Griffin Gluck, Season 1 of the long-awaited television adaptation of Joe Hill and Gabriel Rodriguez’s best-selling IDW comic book series followed siblings Kinsey (Jones), Bode (Jackson Robert Scott) and Tyler Locke (Connor Jessup), who move into their father’s childhood home, Keyhouse, with their mother Nina (Stanchfield) after he is murdered under mysterious circumstances. The kids soon discover their new home is filled with magical keys that may be connected to their father’s death. As the Locke children explore the different keys and their unique powers, a mysterious demon (De Oliveira) awakens — and will stop at nothing to steal them.

Along with Cuse and Averill, Season 3 of “Locke & Key” will be executive produced by John Weber and Frank Siracusa for Take 5, Kevin Lafferty, Joe Hill, Ted Adams, Chris Ryall and Lydia Antonini for IDW, Andy Muschietti, Barbara Muschietti, David Alpert and Rick Jacobs for Circle of Confusion.

“Carlton and Meredith have built an incredible world in ‘Locke and Key’ and we’re excited to have the Lockes return for more in the third season,” Brian Wright, VP of overall deals for Netflix, said. “I’m delighted to expand our creative partnership with Meredith Averill, a talented creator with a keen eye for best-in-class horror and supernatural storytelling.”

“I’m incredibly grateful to have found a home at Netflix where I feel constantly supported, challenged and inspired. I look forward to continuing and expanding our relationship,” Averill added.

Cuse said: “We have some incredible adventures in store for the Locke family in season 3, and could not be more excited to continue telling our story with our great partners at Netflix.”