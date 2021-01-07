‘Loki’ Creator Michael Waldron to Write Kevin Feige’s ‘Star Wars’ Movie

“Loki” head writer and exec producer Michael Waldron is set to write Kevin Feige’s untitled “Star Wars” movie for Lucasfilm and Disney, according to an individual with knowledge of the project.

Waldron also wrote the upcoming “Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness.” Along with writing the “Star Wars” movie, Waldron is also expected to return for the second season of “Loki” in some capacity.

Details about the project, first announced in the fall of 2019, are not known at this time, but Feige will develop the film alongside Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy. Kennedy delivered a huge update on the future of the “Star Wars” franchise on both the big and small screens during Disney’s recent marathon investor day presentation, however Feige’s “Star Wars” project wasn’t one of them. Among the goodies revealed: 10 planned new series and the announcement of “Wonder Woman 1984” director Patty Jenkins directing the upcoming “Rogue Squadron.”

Kevin Feige has served as president of Marvel Studios since 2007 and in that capacity has produced all of the Marvel Cinematic Universe movies, which includes the highest-grossing movie of all time, “Avengers: Endgame,” and several other films that are among the most successful ever.

“Loki” which will premiere on Disney+ in May, will follow the title character, played once again by Tom Hiddleston, from when he escaped the clutches of the Avengers with the Tesseract during the events of “Avengers: Endgame.” As we expected after we saw that movie, Loki will use the Space Stone to explore this new alternate timeline that has been created thanks to the Avengers’ time travel shenanigans.

Michael Waldron, an Emmy award-winning writer, served as the head writer and executive producer for Marvel and Disney+’s upcoming “Loki” series, and is currently writing Marvel’s “Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness” for Sam Raimi. Waldron created and is executive producing Starz’ upcoming wrestling drama “Heels.” Waldron’s previous credits also include Adult Swim’s “Rick And Morty” where he won an Emmy for his work as a writer and producer on the fourth season.

Disney declined to comment.

Deadline first reported the news.