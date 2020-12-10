Disney+ dropped a first look at its “Loki” TV series and revealed the Tom Hiddleston-led Marvel Cinematic Universe show will premiere on the streaming service next May.

The series sees Hiddleston return as Loki, which will follow an alternate version of the character after he escaped with the Tesseract following the Avengers’ “time heist” in “Avengers: Endgame.” “Loki” will premiere in May 2021 and directly connect to the upcoming film, “Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness.”

In addition to Hiddleston, Richard E. Grant, Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw and Sophia Di Martino are also part of the “Loki” cast.

Check out the teaser for the Disney+ show above.

Also Read: 'The Falcon and Winter Soldier' Trailer: Sam and Bucky Team Up, With 'No Plan' (Video)

Disney+ also announced Thursday that its TV series “The Falcon and The Winter Soldier,” starring Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan as Sam Wilson/Falcon and Bucky Barnes/Winter Soldier, will premiere next March. That series was originally set to debut in August ahead of a planned December launch for “WandaVision,” starring Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany as their Marvel Cinematic Universe characters, Wanda Maximoff and Vision. However, production was halted on “Falcon and the Winter Soldier” in March due to the pandemic and didn’t pick back up until late September, prompting Disney to swap the order in which it debuted the two series.

Along with Bettany and Olsen, “WandaVision,” which will premiere Jan. 15 on Disney+, will feature the debut of Teyonah Parris as the adult version of Monica Rambeau. Kat Dennings, Randall Park and Kathryn Hahn will also be part of the series’ cast.

Also Read: Disney+ Orders 'Moana,' 'Tiana,' 'Zootopia' and 'Baymax' Animated TV Series

Besides “Loki” and “WandaVison,” the other Disney+ series in the works from Marvel Studios are “Hawkeye,” the animated “What If…,” “Ms. Marvel,” “Moon Knight” and “She-Hulk.” “Orphan Black” star Tatiana Maslany was tapped to portray Jennifer Walters/She-Hulk.

Check back with TheWrap through the day for more coverage from Disney’s presentation to investors, which opened with an announcement that Disney+ has topped 86 million subscribers as of Dec. 2. Disney also revealed its plans to release 10 Marvel series, 10 “Star Wars” series and 15 live-action, Disney Animation and Pixar series over the “next few years.”