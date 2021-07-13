Tom Hiddleston Says ‘Clearly’ Superior Alligator Loki Caused Delays on ‘Loki’ Set (Video)

If you’ve seen the most recent episode of Disney+’s MCU series “Loki,” then you know that the best Loki of all the Loki is not the one played by Tom Hiddleston or the one played by Sophia Di Martino, but the one played by a reptile.

Alligator Loki isn’t just a diva on screen, but also behind the scenes, as Hiddleston said the character — which was played by a stuffed animal on set — regularly held up production. However, this was more the cast and crew’s fault than Alligator Loki’s doing.

“Look at him! A huge star. He’s not even getting up out of his chair,” Hiddleston told Jimmy Fallon when he showed a picture of the stand-in for Alligator Loki sitting in a chair on set during Monday’s “Tonight Show.”

“It actually was funny because, obviously, he’s made out of these three discarded cushions sewn up with some eyes on,” the Marvel star continued. “No offense to Alligator Loki, clearly the superior Loki, but I would sometimes be doing a scene and you’d think, ‘Ok, we’re going to get the wide shot and then the two shot and we’ll do Owen’s coverage and we’ll get everyone’s closeups and coverage.’ And you think, ‘OK, that felt like a great scene. I think we’re done. Are we moving on?’ And we’d all sort of wrap, ‘That was a great scene! That was a great scene! See you tomorrow.'”

Hiddleston added: “And someone would go, ‘Hang on a second! We have to shoot the alligator.’ You’d forget he was in this shot. ‘Sorry, yeah, I’ll put my mic back on.'”

Watch Hiddleston’s full interview via the video above, in which he reveals a shot of animated Loki from the upcoming Disney+ series “What If…?” and teases Wednesday’s finale of “Loki.”