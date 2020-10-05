‘Long Island Medium’ Theresa Caputo to Channel Souls Over Zoom on ‘Hey Spirit!’ Podcast

“Long Island Medium” star Theresa Caputo is about to start channeling the souls of people’s departed loved ones in a whole new way with her upcoming podcast “Hey Spirit!”

Debuting Oct. 15 via her partnership with Acast, the show adapts to COVID-times by having Caputo speak to spirits over Zoom instead of in-person. The weekly episodes, produced by Audiation and Mullin Management, will be available on Spotify and Apple Podcasts.

Read the show’s official description below, and listen to the two-minute trailer here.

Also Read: 'Long Island Medium': Theresa Caputo Talks Channeling Spirit for 24 Hours Straight in New Season

“On Hey Spirit!, Theresa will channel the souls of those who have passed, conduct Q&As with people from all over the world, and share feel-good tips from her everyday life on how to enjoy a healthier and happier time on earth. When she connects with angels, loved ones, and guides on the other side–souls she refers to as “Spirit”–Theresa will help guests work through their related grief to help them heal and move forward with peace and self-assurance. This podcast will also allow for Theresa’s fans, callers, and guests–maybe even a few surprise celebs!–to have the rare opportunity to get a reading and receive healing messages. Finally, Theresa will ring in on how to cope with the ongoing pandemic and the related anxiety and sadness we feel over losing our pre-COVID, “normal” world.”

“I’m so excited about doing a podcast with Acast,” Caputo said. “I’m thrilled that I’ll be able to connect with people from all over the world in this new format.”

“Podcasts allow people to form relationships with listeners in this very intimate, personal way, by stripping everything else away and simply using their voice,” said Rebecca Steinberg, content development manager at Acast. “Hey Spirit! brings to life Theresa’s work as she guides people through their most vulnerable moments, welcoming listeners in to her intuition and her sensitivity.”

Also Read: No, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Aren't Starring in a Reality Series at Netflix

The popular TV medium has been starring in her TLC show “Long Island Medium” for 10 years now, and also tours the country with live shows during which she channels guests dead relatives in-person — or at least she did before the pandemic broke out. Since then, she’s started doing virtual events over Zoom.

Caputo’s latest book, “Good Mourning: Moving Through Everyday Losses with Wisdom from the Other Side,” comes out October 6 through HarperCollins.

Deadline was first to report the news.