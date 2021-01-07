Go Pro Today

Longest Running TV Shows Still on Air in the US, From ‘General Hospital’ to ‘The Simpsons’ (Photos)

Yes, we’re only counting entertainment shows — not news and sports programming

| January 7, 2021 @ 3:32 PM Last Updated: January 7, 2021 @ 4:09 PM
longest running tv shows
Here are the longest running TV shows still airing in the U.S. -- not counting news and sports programming.
general hospital luke laura
ABC
"General Hospital"  Series debut: April 1, 1963  The ABC daytime soap opera started as a half-hour show but it's been an hour-long staple since 1978.
days of our lives
NBC
"Days of Our Lives" Series debut: Nov. 8, 1965  The NBC soap also spent its first decade as a half-hour show and has churned out decades' worth of domestic drama.
sesame street big bird
PBS
"Sesame Street"  Series debut: Nov. 10, 1969  The children's series, first launched on PBS with its mix of short segments and furry Muppets, has been broadcast in more than 120 countries.
masterpiece
PBS
"Masterpiece Theatre"  Series debut: January 10, 1971  PBS' long-running anthology, many adaptations of classic novels, has gone through multiple hosts over the years -- from Alastair Cooke to Russell Baker to Laura Linney.
price is right bob barker
CBS
"The Price Is Right"  Series debut: Sept. 4, 1972  Technically, this game show debuted in 1956 and ran for nine years on both NBC and ABC. But the 1972 relaunch, hosted by Bob Barker, has become a daytime mainstay with contestants playing guessing games about the cost of merchandise.  
Young and the Restless
CBS
"The Young and the Restless"  Series debut: March 26, 1973  The soap opera joined the CBS daytime lineup in 1973 -- and wound up outlasting the network's "As the World Turns" which ended its 54-year run in 2010.
snl
NBC
"Saturday Night Live"  Series debut: October 11, 1975  Lorne Michaels' weekly sketch comedy series has launched the careers of countless stars over five decades.
Vanna White in 'Wheel of Fortune'
"Wheel of Fortune"  Series debut: January 6, 1975  The TV version of Hangman started on NBC with host Chuck Woolery; Pat Sajak took over as host in 1981 and stayed with the show when it became syndicated two years later. 
Jeopardy First-Ever Tie Breaker
"Jeopardy!"  Series debut: September 10, 1984  The syndicated quiz show first aired as a daytime show in 1964. The current syndicated evening version kicked off two decades later, with host Alex Trebek.
taylor hayes bold and the beautiful
CBS
"The Bold and the Beautiful" Series debut: March 23, 1987  The CBS soap launched as a sister series to the Wisconsin-set "The Young and the Restless" despite its more glamorous L.A. locale.    
cops
"Cops"  Series debut: March 11, 1989  The docu-series ran on Fox for 24 years before jumping to Spike (and then the Paramount Network).
Simpsons Green Energy
Fox
"The Simpsons"  Series debut: December 17, 1989  Matt Groening's animated sitcom helped put the Fox network on the map -- and it's still going strong. Ay, caramba!    
america's funniest home videos
"America's Funniest Home Videos"  Series debut: November 26, 1989  The collection of wacky clips has survived three decades on ABC.
power rangers
Saban
"Power Rangers"  Series debut: August 28, 1993  The campy and colorful live-action superhero series for kids has jumped among a half-dozen networks over the years, and it's spawned a series of big-screen adaptations.
"South Park"  Series debut: Aug. 13, 1997  Trey Parker and Matt Stone's lo-fi animated satire has followed the adventures of Colorado fourth graders Stan, Kyle, Kenny and Cartman through countless topical controversies on Comedy Central.
Law & Order Special Victims Unit SVU
"Law & Order: Special Victims Unit"  Series debut: Sept. 20, 1999   The spinoff of Dick Wolf's original cop-legal drama, starring Mariska Hargitay as a detective (and later commander) on an NYPD unit handling sex crimes, has now outlasted its long-running predecessor.