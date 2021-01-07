Here are the longest running TV shows still airing in the U.S. -- not counting news and sports programming.
ABC
"General Hospital"
Series debut: April 1, 1963
The ABC daytime soap opera started as a half-hour show but it's been an hour-long staple since 1978.
NBC
"Days of Our Lives"
Series debut: Nov. 8, 1965
The NBC soap also spent its first decade as a half-hour show and has churned out decades' worth of domestic drama.
PBS
"Sesame Street"
Series debut: Nov. 10, 1969
The children's series, first launched on PBS with its mix of short segments and furry Muppets, has been broadcast in more than 120 countries.
PBS
"Masterpiece Theatre"
Series debut: January 10, 1971
PBS' long-running anthology, many adaptations of classic novels, has gone through multiple hosts over the years -- from Alastair Cooke to Russell Baker to Laura Linney.
CBS
"The Price Is Right"
Series debut: Sept. 4, 1972
Technically, this game show debuted in 1956 and ran for nine years on both NBC and ABC. But the 1972 relaunch, hosted by Bob Barker, has become a daytime mainstay with contestants playing guessing games about the cost of merchandise.
CBS
"The Young and the Restless"
Series debut: March 26, 1973
The soap opera joined the CBS daytime lineup in 1973 -- and wound up outlasting the network's "As the World Turns" which ended its 54-year run in 2010.
NBC
"Saturday Night Live"
Series debut: October 11, 1975
Lorne Michaels' weekly sketch comedy series has launched the careers of countless stars over five decades.
"Wheel of Fortune"
Series debut: January 6, 1975
The TV version of Hangman started on NBC with host Chuck Woolery; Pat Sajak took over as host in 1981 and stayed with the show when it became syndicated two years later.
"Jeopardy!"
Series debut: September 10, 1984
The syndicated quiz show first aired as a daytime show in 1964. The current syndicated evening version kicked off two decades later, with host Alex Trebek.
CBS
"The Bold and the Beautiful"
Series debut: March 23, 1987
The CBS soap launched as a sister series to the Wisconsin-set "The Young and the Restless" despite its more glamorous L.A. locale.
"Cops"
Series debut: March 11, 1989
The docu-series ran on Fox for 24 years before jumping to Spike (and then the Paramount Network).
Fox
"The Simpsons"
Series debut: December 17, 1989
Matt Groening's animated sitcom helped put the Fox network on the map -- and it's still going strong. Ay, caramba!
"America's Funniest Home Videos"
Series debut: November 26, 1989
The collection of wacky clips has survived three decades on ABC.
Saban
"Power Rangers"
Series debut: August 28, 1993
The campy and colorful live-action superhero series for kids has jumped among a half-dozen networks over the years, and it's spawned a series of big-screen adaptations.
"South Park"
Series debut: Aug. 13, 1997
Trey Parker and Matt Stone's lo-fi animated satire has followed the adventures of Colorado fourth graders Stan, Kyle, Kenny and Cartman through countless topical controversies on Comedy Central.
"Law & Order: Special Victims Unit"
Series debut: Sept. 20, 1999
The spinoff of Dick Wolf's original cop-legal drama, starring Mariska Hargitay as a detective (and later commander) on an NYPD unit handling sex crimes, has now outlasted its long-running predecessor.