Longtime top CAA literary agent Jay Baker is no longer with the agency, according to two individuals with knowledge.

Baker’s client list includes “The Flash” writer Christina Hodson, “Aquaman” writer Will Beall and Oscar-nominated “Minari” filmmaker Lee Isaac Chung

According to Deadline, which first broke the story, Baker’s exit followed an incident involving an “inappropriate joke.”

A rep for CAA declined to discuss the reason for Baker’s abrupt departure.

More to come…