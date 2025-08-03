Loni Anderson, Emmy- and Golden Globe-Nominated Star of ‘WKRP in Cincinnati,’ Dies at 79

Loni Anderson, whose beloved role as Jennifer Marlowe on “WKRP in Cincinnati” was nominated for Emmy and Golden Globe awards, has died, her publicist confirmed Sunday. She was 79.

Anderson played the “sexy-yet-smartest-person-in-the-room receptionist” on the hit TV series about a mixed-format radio station from 1978 to 1982. She died Sunday in Los Angeles following an acute prolonged illness, surrounded by family, longtime publicist Cheryl Kagan told TheWrap.

“We are heartbroken to announce the passing of our dear wife, mother and grandmother,” the family said in a statement.

Anderson starred in six TV series, seven feature films, 19 TV movies and two min-series over the years. After her diagnosis, she continued working co-starring in Lifetime’s “Ladies Of The 80’s: A Divas Christmas” with Linda Gray, Donna Mills, Morgan Fairchild and Nicollette Sheridan. The TV movie aired in late December 2023.

“Loni was a class act. Beautiful. Talented. Witty. Always a joy to be around,” said Steve Sauer, Anderson’s manager for 30 years. “She was the ultimate working mother. Family first … and maintained a great balance with her career. She and I had wonderful adventures together that I shall forever cherish. I will especially miss that infectious chuckle of hers. She will be forever missed.”

Anderson wished to be an actress while growing up in St. Paul, Minn., working in community as a single parent raising her daughter. She moved to Los Angeles in 1975, landing a spot on “Swat” two weeks later.

By 1978, she landed a starring role in her first movie – “Three On A Date” with June Allyson, Ray Bolger, Gary Crosby and Carol Lawrence – and guest-starred on hit TV shows like “Three’s Company,” “The Incredible Hulk” and “Love Boat.”

“WKRP” creator Hugh Wilson asked to meet with her, but – not wanting to play a stereotypical dumb blonde – would only accept the role if it be rewritten. Wilson agreed, and “smartest person in the room” Jennifer Marlowe was the result.

In 1982 Anderson co-starred in “Stroker Ace,” a feature film with future husband

Burt Reynolds. The couple adopted their son Quinton Anderson Reynolds in August 1988. Her autobiography, “My Life In High Heels” was published by

William Morrow in 1995 and reached the both The New York Times and Wall Street Journal bestseller lists.

Anderson Bob Flick, a founding member of the 1960’s folk group The Brothers Four, in 2008 after meeting at a movie premiere in Minneapolis years earlier. Anderson is survived by her husband, daughter Deidra and son-in law Charlie Hoffman; son Quinton Anderson Reynolds; grandchildren McKenzie and Megan Hoffman, stepson Adam Flick and wife Helene and step-grandchildren Felix and Maximilian.