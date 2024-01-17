“Loot” star Joel Kim Booster teased a “better” and more humor-heavy second season of the AppleTV+ comedy in which he portrays Nicholas alongside Maya Rudolph’s Molly Novak, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez’s Sofia and Ron Funches’ Howard.

The producer, writer and comedian attended the 75th Emmys with two nominations for “Fire Island”: Outstanding Television Movie and Outstanding Writing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie.

“It’s a much more joke-dense season because we know our voices and the kinds of jokes we can make, and so it’s much faster and funnier. You saw the relationships in Season 1, me and Howard, Molly and Sofia, and we sort of switch it up a little bit. We’re putting people together for stories that maybe didn’t get a chance to play last season, and it’s a lot of fun,” he told TheWrap on the Emmys red carpet, video of which you can watch above. “The thing about comedies, especially character-driven comedies, is, I think the second season is always so much better. Because we know who we are. We know our voices. People have expectations that we can subvert, and I think we do all of that.”

Booster also hinted that his comedy instincts might get some screen time in Season 2.

“There is a propensity to improvise that I brought into Season 2 that I think, I’ve been told you will see a little bit of throughout the season,” he said.

Booster revealed that the last shows he binge-watched were “The Real Housewives of New York” Season 7 and Hulu’s “The Other Black Girl.” But the show he absolutely needs another season of is “Beef.”

“It’s kind of funny, by saying this, I would make it category fraud but ‘Beef,’” he said. “I know they’re in a limited series right now, the category, but for me, I would like to see that story a little bit more.”

The “Loot” star also called on two of his friends to make guest appearances happen for him in “The Bear” and “Abbott Elementary.”