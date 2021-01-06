‘Lords of Dogtown’ TV Series in the Works at IMDb TV

Sony TV is developing an adaptation of the 2005 skateboarding film “Lords of Dogtown” for IMDb TV.

Catherine Hardwick, who directed the 2005 film, will executive produce with Shawn Ryan and Marney Hochman.

“Lords of Dogtown” centered on the 1970s skateboarding scene in Southern California. That film starred Emile Hirsch, Victor Rasuk, John Robinson, Michael Angarano, Nikki Reed, Heath Ledger, Rebecca De Mornay and Johnny Knoxville.

The TV series will be written by Kat Candler and is a one-hour ensemble-drama about the 1970s skateboarding scene in southern California, centered around a hell-raising teenage girl growing up in the foster care system. She falls in with a crowd of skaters who idolize the famed Zephyr Skateboard Team, who were portrayed in the film.

IMDb TV is Amazon’s free ad-supported streaming service. The service in recent months has landed the rights to AMC’s “Mad Men” (which it is currently sharing with AMC in the U.S.) as well as Judge Judy Sheindlin’s upcoming courtroom series.

Candler is most known for directing the 2014 Sundance hit, “Hellion” which starred Aaron Paul and Juliette Lewis. On TV, she has directed episodes of “Queen Sugar,” “Sorry for Your Loss” and “13 Reasons Why.”

Ryan, best known for his FX series “The Shield” and the short-lived but critically-beloved “Terriers,” is currently the co-creator of CBS’ “S.W.A.T.” He is also developing an adaptation of “The Night Agent” for Sony as well.