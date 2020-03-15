Lorenzo Brino, ‘7th Heaven’ Star, Dies at 21

Lorenzo Brino, who was a child star in the family drama “7th Heaven,” died in a car accident, San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said in a press release Sunday.

“On Monday, March 9, 2020, at 3:05 AM, Lorenzo Antonio Brino, a 21-year-old resident of Yucaipa was driving a 2016 Toyota Camry,” the coroner’s office confirmed. “Brino lost control of the Toyota on Yucaipa Blvd. and 16th St., in Yucaipa and collided with a utility pole. Brino was pronounced dead at the scene.”

The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department Major Accident Investigation Team is investigating the collision.

Brino, along with his twin brother Nikolas (both seen above), played fraternal twins David and Sam Camden on The WB/The CW series from 1999 to 2007. The roles were originally played by all four of the Brino quadruplets — Lorenzo, Myrinda, Nikolas and Zachary – but were later limited to just Lorenzo and Nikolas.

Also Read: Genesis Breyer P-Orridge, Gender-Bending Rock Musician and Artist, Dies at 70

“To my amazing and crazy brother. You might be gone but it’s true when people say ‘gone but never forgotten,'” Brino’s sister, Mimi, said in tribute to her brother on Instagram.

“Saying that you were a blessing is an understatement. You brought light to so many lives and you did so much with the too short of a life that you had. I had the privilege of growing up side by side with you for an absolutely wild 21 years. Believe me when I say that you drove me so insane at times, but you were also a part of some of my most cherished memories. I am so so happy to know that I was beyond loved by you and that I forever have a guardian angel by my side. Rest In Peace Lorenzo, I love you now and I’ll love you forever. ❤”

TMZ was first to report the news of Brino’s death.