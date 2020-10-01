Go Pro Today

Lorne Michaels' Apple Musical Comedy Series Adds Keegan-Michael Key, Fred Armisen and 7 More

Alan Cumming, Kristin Chenoweth, Aaron Tveit, Dove Cameron, Ariana DeBose, Jane Krakowski and Ann Harada also join Cecily Strong-led show

October 1, 2020
Keegan-Michael Key, Fred Armisen, Kristin Chenoweth and six more stars have joined Cecily Strong in an Apple TV+ musical comedy series from “Saturday Night Live” boss Lorne Michaels, the streaming service said Thursday.

Also added to the cast of the untitled show, which is co-created by Cinco Paul and Ken Daurio, are Alan Cumming, Aaron Tveit, Dove Cameron, Ariana DeBose, Jane Krakowski and Ann Harada.

According to Apple, the series “follows a couple on a backpacking trip designed to reinvigorate their relationship when they discover a magical town in which everyone acts as if they’re in a musical from the 1940s. They then discover that they can’t leave until they find ‘true love.'”

The streaming service plans to launch the show next year.

Key will be playing Josh, Melissa’s (Strong) long term, pragmatic partner, and the last person who wants to be stuck in this magical town. Cumming is taking on the role of Mayor Menlove, the welcoming mayor of the town with a secret (and a song) in his heart. Armisen has been cast as Reverend Layton, the mild-mannered religious leader of the town. Chenoweth is Mildred Layton, Reverend Layton’s morally superior wife who is in everybody’s business. Tveit’s part is Danny Bailey, the town bad boy who is trouble with a capital T, especially once he sets his sights on Melissa.

Cameron is playing Betsy, the farmer’s daughter who instantly falls for Josh. DeBose will be Emma Tate, a more modern woman and the town’s teacher, she struggles to fit into the town’s strict mold. Camil’s role is Doc Lopez, the handsome town doctor with an icy heart. Krakowski has been cast as The Countess, a stunning and sophisticated woman determined to marry Doc Lopez. And Harada will play Florence Menlove, the oblivious and dutiful wife of Mayor Menlove.

Paul will serve as showrunner and write all of the original music for the series. Barry Sonnenfeld will direct. Executive producers include Michaels, Paul, Andrew Singer, with Caroline Maroney, Micah Frank, Rose Lam and Strong serving as producers. Daurio is a consulting producer.

The untitled show is produced by Broadway Video and Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group.

