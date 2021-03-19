Getty Images

As LA Movie Theaters Reopen, Indies Are Lagging Behind the Major Chains

by | March 19, 2021 @ 1:15 PM

“It’s going to be a year-long struggle, but we’re expecting that each month will be better than the last,” Cinemark CEO Mark Zoradi says

The first few days after Los Angeles movie theaters reopened this week reflected the mixed outlook facing the industry: Plenty of reasons for hope but tough challenges ahead — especially for smaller chains and art-house cinemas.

This weekend, AMC Theatres will have all 25 of its Los Angeles County locations back online. The chain’s Burbank and Century City locations, which reopened on Monday, filled a combined 40 screenings on that day up to the 25% limit mandated by California’s four-tier reopening system, according to an individual with knowledge of the company.

Become a member to read more.
Jeremy Fuster

Jeremy Fuster

Box Office Reporter • jeremy.fuster@thewrap.com

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

THE TALK Sharon Osbourne

‘The Talk’ Ratings Down 27% From Last Season – Could Sharon Osbourne Flap Give It a Lift?
paradigm

Why Paradigm Is Unlikely to Survive as a Standalone Agency Post-Pandemic
SPAC Kevin Mayer, Shaquille, Ciara, Peter Guber

SPACs Have Already Topped 2020’s Record Year, With $89 Billion Raised
The Unicorn

CBS Ranks 3rd in Ratings on Night of ‘The Unicorn’ Season 2 Finale
lionsgate female directors

Lionsgate’s Female Director Problem: Only One Film Since 2016 – and None Set for This Year

Did the NFL Just Break the Bundle With Streaming-First Deals?

How Nickelodeon Plans to Stock Up on ‘SpongeBob SquarePants’
newsmax tv

Newsmax Ratings Down 55% Since Mid-November – But Still Double Pre-Election Viewership
Most expensive CryptoPunks

Beeple’s $69.3 Million Collage and 14 Other Pricey NFTs
Grammys Salute to the Sounds of Change

‘Grammys Salute to the Sounds of Change’ Ratings Are Not Music to CBS’ Ears

Too Many Superheroes? How Streaming Hopes to Avoid Franchise Fatigue