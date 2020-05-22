COVID-19 Testing Site to Open at Dodger Stadium

As of Friday, the county has tested more than 412,000 people. There were a reported 1,072 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and 35 new deaths; there have now been a total of 43,052 cases and 2,049 deaths in the county.
Memorial Day Weekend Viewing Guide: Two Rare Live Sporting Events and a Virtual Parade (Photos)
For obvious reasons, this Memorial Day weekend is going to be a bit different from previous years. But the good news is, you won't have to experience FOMO for skipping out on the barbeque-and-beach days in order to stay inside and watch TV instead. That decision has been made for you. There will even be some live sports to watch, like a NASCAR race and a socially-distanced golf match between Tom Brady, Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson and Peyton Manning. So allow us to list out the best options for what to watch (or stream) on TV (or your laptop) this weekend.
Getty, FX, Amazon
Friday: "Homecoming" Season 2 on Amazon
Watch Janelle Monae star in the second season of this drama series, in which her character wakes up alone in a rowboat with no memory of who she is.
Amazon
Friday: "AKA Jane Roe" on FX
Norma McCorvey, who went by Jane Roe in the famous "Roe v. Wade" trial that largely shaped America's view of abortion rights, has some things to say. 9 p.m. on FX.
FX
Friday: "Selling Sunset" Season 2 on Netflix
Catch up with the cutthroat world of selling real estate to the rich and famous in Los Angeles with the debut of Season 2 on Friday.
Netflix
Friday: "Trailer Park Boys: The Animated Series" Season 2 on Netflix
Say it with me: "That's one f---in' nice kitty right there."
Netflix
Friday: "The Big Fib" on Disney+
This game show with kid contestants premieres Friday on Disney's new streaming service. Hosted by Yvette Nicole Brown and featuring Rhys Darby as her robot sidekick, C.L.I.V.E., the kids must decide whether the information they're being told is fact or fib.
Disney+
Friday: "Control Z" on Netflix
This brand-new, Spanish-language web series follows a high schooler named Sofia who works to uncover the identity of a hacker who is spilling kids' secrets to the entire school.
Netflix
Saturday: Sing for Hope Recital Featuring John Brancy and Peter Dugan
Tune in to facebook.com/sing4hope at 8 p.m. ET for a free, live-stream recital of music from Brancy and Dugan's (host of NPR's From The Top) upcoming album “The Journey Home,” which commemorates in song the 100th anniversary of the end of World War I.
YouTube
Sunday: "Betaal" on Netflix
Here is the official description for season one of this new Indian horror series: "Hired to displace tribal villagers to make way for a new highway, officials unearth an old curse and an army of British soldier-zombies."
Netflix
Sunday: "The Match: Champions for Charity”
Watch Tiger Woods, Tom Brady, Peyton Manning and Phil Mickelson face-off in a socially-distanced round of golf. WarnerMedia and the four athletes will donate a total of $10 million to COVID-19 relief efforts. The four-way match airs at 3 p.m. ET from Medalist Golf Club in Hobe Sound, Fla., and will be simulcast across TNT, TBS, truTV and HLN. Watch them trash talk in an Instagram video on Brady's page here.
Getty
Sunday: NASCAR Coca-Cola 600 on Fox
The Coca-Cola 600 will take place as scheduled at the Charlotte Motor Speedway, but without spectators. Viewers can catch the race broadcast live on FOX at 6 p.m. and on PRN affiliate radio stations.
Getty
Sunday: "Tiger Slam" on Golf Channel
Watch this hourlong documentary of “the greatest golf ever played," walking viewers through Tiger Woods’ 10-month run from June 2000 to April 2001 when he won all four major titles. Airs 8 p.m. ET on Golf Channel.
Getty
Monday: "Parade of Heroes" with Kathy Lee Gifford and Tori Kelly
Tune in on Ancestry's Facebook page or YouTube channel Monday at 11 a.m. ET for a Memorial Day virtual parade hosted by Gifford in partnership with Ancestry and History, featuring interviews with veterans of all ages to honor those we’ve lost and powerful musical tributes from Kelly and the Lincoln Way Marching Band. Mario Lopez, Rob Lowe and LL COOL J will also join in.
Ancestry
Monday: "Barkskins" on Nat Geo
Watch David Thewlis (AKA Professor Lupin from "Harry Potter") in the series premiere of Nat Geo's new period drama about the conflicts between French settlers and Native Americans in 17th century Quebec. 9 p.m. on National Geographic Channel.
Nat Geo
Monday: "Titan Games" Season 2 on NBC
Watch the season two premiere of Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's physically challenging competition series at 8 p.m. on NBC.
NBC
