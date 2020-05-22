COVID-19 Testing Site to Open at Dodger Stadium

Large screens will show footage of how the test works for drivers waiting in line, Garcetti says

| May 22, 2020 @ 5:50 PM Last Updated: May 22, 2020 @ 6:15 PM
Dodger Stadium

Harry How / Getty Images

Los Angeles will open a COVID-19 testing site at Dodger Stadium on Tuesday, Mayor Eric Garcetti announced on Friday.

“It will be able to test up to 6,000 people a day — that’s three times larger than any testing site we have,” Garcetti said.

Large screens will show footage of how the test works to drivers waiting in line, Garcetti said, which will help them “know exactly what to do and how to do it quickly” to keep lines moving.

In late April, Garcetti also announced that all L.A. County residents can receive a free COVID-19 test, regardless of whether they have symptoms, but they must make an appointment first. Priority will be given to those with symptoms and for front-line workers.

As of Friday, the county has tested more than 412,000 people. There were a reported 1,072 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and 35 new deaths; there have now been a total of 43,052 cases and 2,049 deaths in the county.

Though L.A. has managed to keep its transmission rate down, officials have cautioned against reopening too quickly in case a surge of infections occurs. The White House coronavirus task force’s Deborah Birx also said on Friday she has asked the CDC to investigate the continued spread of the virus in L.A.

