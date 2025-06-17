LA Mayor Karen Bass Lifts Downtown Curfew Amid ICE Protests: ‘Been Largely Successful’

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass lifted the week-long curfew on Downtown L.A. Tuesday as ongoing protests against the Trump administration’s ICE raids in the city see a marked reduction in acts of violence, vandalism and looting.

She said in a statement announcing the decision that the effort has been “largely successful” and that while she is prepared to reissue a curfew if needed, the last seven days have protected local businesses and homes from “bad actors.”

“The curfew, coupled with ongoing crime prevention efforts, have been largely successful in protecting stores, restaurants, businesses and residential communities from bad actors who do not care about the immigrant community,” Bass said. “I am lifting the curfew effective today, and as we continue quickly adapting to chaos coming from Washington, I will be prepared to reissue a curfew if needed. My priority will continue to be ensuring safety, stability and support in the Downtown neighborhoods.”

LAPD Chief of Police Jim McDonnell added, “The curfew has been an effective tool in helping us maintain public safety in the Downtown Los Angeles area and deter those looking to exploit peaceful protests for criminal activity. The LAPD will maintain a strong presence in the area and continue to monitor conditions closely to protect lives, uphold the right to lawful assembly, and safeguard property.”

The decision came as the mayor’s office and LAPD reports a “marked reduction in acts of violence, vandalism and looting that happened during the immediate escalation of the situation by the Trump administration,” and Bass’ call to reduce the hours of the downtown curfew on Monday. While in place, the curfew covered approximately 8 square miles of Los Angeles.

Bass has been outspoken about her disdain for President Donald Trump’s ramped-up immigration efforts in her city as reports of ICE raids infiltrating home, public schools, churches and other prominent community centers increased. She also opposed Trump sending in the National Guard and Marines to quell peaceful protests against the mandate.

Speaking with MSNBC last week, she said that she is worried that L.A. is just a litmus test — or what she called a “grand experiment” — for the president to see what he can get away with ahead of future military takeovers.

“Ironically on Saturday night, the president came out and said that the National Guard is the reason why the protests were quelled and the vandalism was stopped,” Bass said. “He went on to congratulate the National Guard, they weren’t even here. They weren’t even deployed until Sunday. As far as I’m concerned, I think this is unfortunate, this is a stunt, it makes me feel like L.A. might be a grand experiment to see what the response of the public would be if the federal government came in and took over.”