Los Angeles Rattled By Series of Morning Earthquakes

Southern California residents were rocked by a series of earthquakes Thursday morning.

The first occurred at 4:30 a.m. PDT near San Fernando, waking many residents from their sleep. According to LA QuakeBot, it was 4.5 magnitude quake. Over a dozen aftershocks followed.

A 3.9 magnitude quake occurred at 6:50 a.m. centered near Pacoima, which neighbors San Fernando. Given its proximity to the first major quake, it may be a strong aftershock.

Rattled residents took to Twitter and the topics “earthquake” and “I hate it here” started trending.

See how Hollywood responded to the earthquakes below:

The price we pay for warm and sunny everyday — hope everyone is safe #Earthquake pic.twitter.com/qgBJtiZXJP — erin brockovich (@ErinBrockovich) July 30, 2020

Nothin’ like an earthquake for an alarm clock — Nash Grier (@Nashgrier) July 30, 2020

About 40 minutes before the earthquake my dog sat on my chest and wouldn’t move. And he weighs 90 pounds. He was trying to warn us. Dogs, bruh. https://t.co/U8gZQOnTr4 — Holly Robinson Peete (@hollyrpeete) July 30, 2020

Good. I love earthquakes. — Kat Dennings (@OfficialKat) July 30, 2020

Earthquake #3 this morning, just now! #earthquake They don’t last long, but they sure do feel like if they did, THEY WOULD DO SOME DAMAGE. — LeAnn Rimes Cibrian (@leannrimes) July 30, 2020

Another one… I can’t! Was that an after shock? #Earthquake — Karamo (@Karamo) July 30, 2020

Just realized my “earthquake kit” is a bag of Doritos and one snow boot. — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) July 30, 2020

Oh man!! Wow that felt much bigger than a 4.5 #earthquake. So scary! Sneakers and my flashlight by my bed 🙏🏽🙏🏽 — Khloé (@khloekardashian) July 30, 2020