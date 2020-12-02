Los Angeles Issues Emergency Stay-at-Home Order as Covid Cases Rage

Citing what it said was a looming “devastating tipping point” in the spread of COVID-19, the city of Los Angeles on Wednesday announced a new stay-at-home order effective immediately.

“Our City is now close to a devastating tipping point, beyond which the number of hospitalized patients would start to overwhelm our hospital system, in turn risking needless suffering and death. These unfortunate facts about the spread of COVID-19 in our City mean that we must resume some of the more restrictive measures we instituted in the Spring,” the mayor’s office said in a statement.