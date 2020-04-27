Los Angeles Lakers Return $4.6 Million Loan Received Through Paycheck Protection Program

“We repaid the loan so that financial support would be directed to those most in need,” the team said in a statement to TheWrap

| April 27, 2020 @ 5:07 PM
Los Angeles Lakers

Harry How / Getty Images

The Los Angeles Lakers have returned the $4.6 million loan that it received through the federal Paycheck Protection Program, a spokesperson for the team confirmed to TheWrap.

“Once we found out the funds from the program had been depleted, we repaid the loan so that financial support would be directed to those most in need,” the team said in a statement to TheWrap. “The Lakers remain completely committed to supporting both our employees and our community.”

The Paycheck Protection Program was first created as part of the $2 trillion CARES Act passed by Congress in late March, which allocated about $350 billion for small businesses with under 500 employees seeking loans. But given the demand, the program quickly ran out of funding shortly after its initial launch and has since received a $321 billion boost in funding.

Also Read: Trump Signs $484 Billion Relief Package, $321 Billion Allocated for Small Business Loans

The Lakers were eligible for the loan since the team employs about 300 people. But with a valuation of about $4.4 billion, the Lakers are also the second most-profitable franchise in the NBA, according to Forbes. Earlier this month, the team’s top executives were asked to voluntarily defer 20% of their pay and the team has promised not to lay off or furlough any of its employees, according to ESPN.

Other wealthy companies that received loans through the program — like Shake Shack, Ruth’s Chris Steak House and Potbelly Sandwich Shop — have also returned their funding after facing widespread backlash.

These Celebrities Reached Into Their Pockets to Help Us Get Through the Pandemic (Photos)

  • Oprah Ryan Reynolds Dolly Parton Getty Images
  • Oprah Winfrey Getty Images
  • Rihanna Getty Images
  • Taylor Swift Getty Images
  • Kelly Ripa Mark Consuelos Getty Images
  • Roxane Gay Getty Images
  • Blake Lively Ryan Reynolds Getty Images
  • Ariana Grande Getty Images
  • Kylie Jenner Getty Images
  • Getty Images
  • angelina jolie Getty Images
  • Dolly Parton 2016 CMAs Getty Images
  • Jay-Z Getty Images
  • Getty Images
  • Steph Curry in 2019 NBA Finals Game 2 Getty Images
  • Sheryl Sandberg, Katie Couric at Vanity Fair New Establishment Summit Getty Images
  • Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey Getty Images
  • Jeff Bezos Getty Images
  • 2011 MTV Video Music Awards - Beyonce Getty
1 of 19

There is certainly no shortage of kind acts from people helping others get through the coronavirus pandemic, and that includes celebrities and Hollywood artists social distancing like the rest of us

As the number of people sickened by COVID-19 continues to rise, there is certainly no shortage of kind acts from people helping others get through the pandemic. And that includes celebrities and Hollywood artists social distancing like the rest of us. These famous do-gooders are reaching into their own pockets to make life under quarantine just a little bit easier.

View In Gallery

Related Content

KEEP READING..

The news
you need now,
more than ever.

Create a FREE Account

Already a member? Login

LIMITED TIME - Sign up for WrapPRO for 70% off

Try PRO today
FOR FREE