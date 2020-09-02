Go Pro Today

Los Angeles Launches Pop-Up COVID-19 Testing Sites

The pop-up testing events begin on Wednesday

| September 2, 2020 @ 11:53 AM
MacArthur Park in Los Angeles

Mario Tama / Getty Images

The city of Los Angeles is launching a series of pop-up mobile COVID-19 testing sites in an effort to bring testing to those who cannot otherwise get to designated testing locations.

The tests are a self-administered swab mouth test that can be completed in 30 seconds and are free of charge. The testing sites do not require an appointment, but residents can pre-register if they choose.

Here are the upcoming pop-up testing events and locations — offered in partnership with Curative and CORE — and links to where you can pre-register:

September 2

September 3

September 4

September 5

September 12

September 19

September 26

