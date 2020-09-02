Los Angeles Launches Pop-Up COVID-19 Testing Sites

The city of Los Angeles is launching a series of pop-up mobile COVID-19 testing sites in an effort to bring testing to those who cannot otherwise get to designated testing locations.

The tests are a self-administered swab mouth test that can be completed in 30 seconds and are free of charge. The testing sites do not require an appointment, but residents can pre-register if they choose.

Here are the upcoming pop-up testing events and locations — offered in partnership with Curative and CORE — and links to where you can pre-register:

September 2

Junipero Serra Branch Library, 4607 S. Main St., Los Angeles, CA 90037, 8 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Highland Park, N. Figueroa St. and S. Ave 55, Los Angeles, CA 90042, 8 a.m. – 2 p.m.

September 3

CARECEN Day Labor Center, 629 S. Union Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90017, 8 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Los Angeles Union Station, 800 N. Alameda St., Los Angeles, CA 90012, 8 a.m. – 2 p.m.

September 4

CARECEN Day Labor Center, 629 S. Union Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90017, 8 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Los Angeles Union Station, 800 N. Alameda St., Los Angeles, CA 90012, 8 a.m. – 2 p.m.

September 5

Liberty Park, 3700 Wilshire Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90010, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

L.A. Downtown Medical Center, 1711 W. Temple St., Los Angeles, CA 90026, 8 a.m. – 2 p.m.

September 12

Valley Plaza Recreation Center, 12240 Archwood St., North Hollywood, CA 91606, 8 a.m. – 2 p.m.

September 19

Ardmore Recreation Center (i.e., Seoul International Park), 3250 San Marino St., Los Angeles, CA 90006, 8 a.m. – 2 p.m.

September 26

Sepulveda Recreation Center, 8825 Kester Ave., Panorama City, CA 91402, 8 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Pacoima Senior Center, 11300 Glenoaks Blvd., #1622, Pacoima, CA 91331, 8 a.m. – 2 p.m.