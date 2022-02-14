The Los Angeles Rams are planning a victory parade this week after defeating the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 at Sunday’s Super Bowl.

The celebration will kick off Wednesday in Exposition Park, Rams chief operating officer Kevin Demoff said Monday in an interview with the Los Angeles Times. The parade will start at the Shrine Auditorium, on West Jefferson Boulevard, and end a short distance later, outside the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

Once the parade reaches the Coliseum, there will be a big rally. However, overall details about the event are scarce, including what time the parade will start.

TheWrap reached out to the Rams and the Los Angeles Department of Transportation for information on the parade and possible street closures, but neither immediately responded.

This will be the first victory parade for a major L.A. sports team since the COVID-19 pandemic began in March 2020. That’s despite the Dodgers and Lakers each winning championship titles two years ago. While fans were passionate about celebrating the success of the City of Angeles’ MLB and NBA teams, large gatherings were deemed too risky during the height of the pandemic.

Still, Lakers’ captain LeBron James and Dodgers’ third baseman Justin Turner have an idea — holding a joint celebration for all three teams.

“Hey @Rams, when is the parade??? We are locked out and available! #MegaParade #LA #CityofChampions,” Turner tweeted Sunday.

James also got in on the action Monday: “We, Dodgers and Rams should all do a joint parade together!!!! With a live concert afterwards to end it!! City of Champions 🏆🏆🏆💍💍💍. Congrats 🐏 once again!!!” he tweeted Monday.

A lot of people liked the idea because the Lakers star was retweeted nearly 12,000 times within a matter of hours, and the tweet garnered over 70,000 likes. Looks like Turner and James may be onto something.