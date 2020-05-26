Los Angeles Retailers Can Open Wednesday for In-Store Shopping

Los Angeles’ retail stores can open for in-store shopping beginning on Wednesday.

“It’s time to make sure we don’t punish our local stores and we begin to fortify our main streets,” Mayor Eric Garcetti announced on Tuesday moments before L.A. County followed suit. “Los Angeles might not always be first, but we will always be guided by data.”

Previously, retail stores in L.A. were only allowed to open for curbside pickup. Now, stores can have shoppers enter but must continue to follow health protocols and operate at 50% capacity, according to an L.A. County press release.

Places of worship will also be allowed to reopen but they must not exceed 25% capacity or 100 people, whichever is fewer. Drive-in movie theaters, flea markets and swap meets can also resume operations, the county announced, and pools, hot tubs and saunas in multi-unit residences or those that are part of a homeowners’ association can reopen.

Personal care services like hair salons, nail salons and barbershops are still not permitted to reopen. Dine-in service at restaurants must also remain closed at this time, too.

“This is another big milestone for L.A. County as, step by step, we begin safely reopening our communities and economy,” Supervisor Hilda Solis said in a statement. “But reopening does not mean going back to business as usual. As long as community members follow safety rules, we can continue to make more progress.”

Garcetti also cautioned retailers to only reopen if they were ready to do so safely.

“While retail stores can open, they’re not mandated to open,” Garcetti said. “Take your time, get it right.”