Sports Columnist Arash Markazi Departs Los Angeles Times After Investigation Into Ethical Breaches, Plagiarism

Markazi was placed on leave last month after colleagues accused him of using his social media accounts to “work as a de facto PR representative”

| August 14, 2020 @ 6:37 PM
Arash Markazi

Ben Horton / Getty Images

Los Angeles Times sports columnist Arash Markazi has left the paper following a month-long internal investigation into accusations of plagiarism and ethical impropriety.

In a message posted to Instagram on Friday evening, Markazi said he was leaving the paper “to move on to a new challenge” but did not explain the reason for his departure. Markazi and a spokesperson for the Times did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s requests for comment.

Markazi was placed on paid leave last month, as Vice News first reported, after staffers from the sports section sent a letter to management accusing Markazi of “plagiarism, misrepresenting how his information for stories is obtained, and using his social media accounts to work as a de facto PR representative.” The letter also said that “multiple editors” had been “repeatedly” informed of Markazi’s alleged breaches but that the columnist was still allowed to continue writing his pieces, go to events and “peddle influence.”

Last Friday, several of Markazi’s Los Angeles Times columns were also updated to include additional or “properattribution for the information included within.

Markazi joined the Los Angeles Times in 2019 after nine years at ESPN. Prior to that, he was a writer for Sports Illustrated.

