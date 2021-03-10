Defunct AT&T Audience Network’s ‘Loudermilk’ Moves to Amazon Prime Video for Season 3

Sony Pictures Television series “Loudermilk” from Peter Farrelly has found a new home on Amazon Prime Video. “Loudermilk” aired its first two seasons on the now-defunct AT&T Audience Network.

Those two seasons will become available on Amazon’s Prime Video platform on Friday.

“Loudermilk” was renewed for Season 3 before AT&T shuttered Audience last year. The third season, which does not yet have a U.S. premiere date, has already streamed on Prime Video in Canada.

“I could not be more pleased that ‘Loudermilk’ is finding a second life on Prime Video,” Farrelly said in a statement on Wednesday. “It’s a show that I’m extremely proud of and one that deserves to be seen by all. I would argue that it has the best ensemble cast on television and deserves to be in the conversation with ‘Schitt’s Creek’ and ‘Cobra Kai,’ shows that started on one network but found a much wider audience on another. This show is going to give you binge-watching at its best!”

Bobby Mort co-created the series with Farrelly. The duo writes and executive produces it together.

Other former Audience Network series that have found life elsewhere include “Condor” and Stephen King’s “Mr Mercedes.” “Condor” went to Epix” and “Mr Mercedes” to Peacock.

“Loudermilk” centers on Sam Loudermilk (Ron Livingston), a former music critic, recovering alcoholic and now substance abuse counselor with an extremely bad attitude about, well, everything. He is unapologetically uncensored and manages to piss off everyone in his life. Although he has his drinking under control, Loudermilk discovers that when your life is a complete mess, getting clean is the easy part.

In addition to Livingston, “Loudermilk” also stars Will Sasso, Laura Mennel, Anja Savcic, Brian Regan, Mat Fraser, Jackie Flynn, Eric Keenleyside, Tyler Layton-Olson, Ricky Blitt, Viv Leacock, Sam Bob, Timothy Webber, Danny Wattley, Brendan McNamara and singer/songwriter Lissie.

Sony Pictures Television distributes the series globally. Brothers Bobby Farrelly and Peter Farrelly share the show’s directing duties. Big Branch Productions’ Bart Peters and Mark Burg also serve as executive producers.