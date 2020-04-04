Louis CK Releases New Stand-Up Comedy Special ‘Sincerely’

Special is the comedian’s first since sexual misconduct accusations during #MeToo movement

| April 4, 2020 @ 11:43 AM Last Updated: April 4, 2020 @ 12:48 PM
Louis Ck I love you, daddy

Louis C.K. has released his first standup special since he was accused of sexual misconduct during the height of the #MeToo movement.

The special, entitled “Sincerely Louis C.K.,” is available for purchase for $7.99 on C.K.’s website for video download and streaming, and purchase of the special also provides a one-year license to stream other digital content on his website.

The comedian announced the news through his email newsletter to subscribers, which you can see an excerpt of below via Twitter. His last special was “2017” and released not long before the accusations against him came to light.

Also Read: Leslie Jones Boycotted the Comedy Cellar Over Louis CK

The comedian was trending on Twitter on Saturday with a mix of backlash for releasing a comedy special amid the coronavirus crisis. He indirectly addressed the pandemic in his email newsletter announcing the special, saying that there are two kinds of people in the world — ones who can laugh in the face of dire times and others who believe it’s important to remain solemn to show kindness to people who are afraid and suffering.

“I don’t think that either one of these kinds of people is right over the other. I can only say that I belong to the first group,” C.K. wrote. “I love and respect many members of the latter group and can’t stand many members of my own. Anyway, for those who need to laugh, I hope my new show will help.”

C.K.’s career reversal began during the launch of the #MeToo movement in 2017, when he was accused of sexual misconduct by five women in a New York Times report. C.K. then admitted to forcing younger female comics to watch him masturbate, confirming years of rumors. At the time he said in a statement he was stepping back from his career to “listen” and learn. He lost representation from his longtime manager and agency, FX Networks severed its production deal with his company, and he was also removed from the leading voice role in Universal’s “The Secret Life of Pets 2.”

Also Read: Pink Says She Had Coronavirus, Donates $1 Million to Crisis Relief Funds

However, he began taking the stage at The Comedy Cellar the following summer, and since then he’s been quietly touring comedy clubs across the country and announcing new dates via his website and email newsletters. He also faced internet backlash for material in which he joked about the students and activists who survived the Parkland school shooting. It was later reported that he enforced a cellphone ban at his shows to prevent the leak of other material.

Celebrities Who Have Died From the Coronavirus (Photos)

  • celebrity deaths coronavirus mark blum lucia bose floyd cardoz
  • terrence mcnally Getty Images
  • lucia bose Getty Images
  • Floyd Cardoz Getty Images
  • Mark Blum Desperately Seeking Susan Getty Images
  • Maria Mercader CBS News CBS News
  • Joe Diffie Country Thunder coronavirus Getty Images
  • alan merrill Getty Images
  • ken shimura YouTube
  • Andrew Jack Disney
  • adam schlesinger Getty
  • Ellis Marsalis Getty Images Getty
  • Eddie Large coronavirus Getty
  • Sergio Rossi shoes Getty
  • Patricia Bosworth Getty
1 of 15

While many celebrities who contracted COVID-19 have recovered, some have died from complications of the illness

The world continues to be upended by the coronavirus pandemic, with more people contracting COVID-19 as the days pass. While many have recovered, some have died from complications of the illness. These are the names of some notable figures from Hollywood and the media  that we have lost.

View In Gallery

Related Content

KEEP READING..

The news
you need now,
more than ever.

Create a FREE Account

Already a member? Login

LIMITED TIME - Sign up for WrapPRO for 70% off

Try PRO today
FOR FREE