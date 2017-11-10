In Episode 6 of Louis C.K.’s first season of “Better Things,” the protagonist Sam, a divorced actress, is driving her teenage co-star Jesse home when, out of the blue, Jesse insists on pulling out his penis.
“I gotta take it out,” he tells her. Startled, Sam (played by Pamela Adlon), throws him out of her car before driving off.
C.K., who co-wrote the 2016 episode, is now finding himself in an eerily similar real-life situation, only this time, it’s he who is being dumped on the side of the road as his decades-long career appears to drive into the sunset.
Another woman said that C.K. began pleasuring himself while they were talking on the phone. A fourth told the Times that C.K. invited her to his trailer so that she could watch him masturbate (she declined).
A fifth claimed that in the late ’90s, while working in production at “The Chris Rock Show,” C.K., who was then a writer and producer on the program, repeatedly asked her to watch him masturbate. (She went along with his request, but later questioned his behavior).
The Times article sparked immediate comparisons between the accusations and C.K.’s own comedy routines. A successful stand-up comedian, TV writer, producer and filmmaker, C.K. made a name for himself as a straight-shooting funnyman who often talked unapologetically about his sexual inadequacies, with masturbation featured heavily in his material.
In his upcoming movie “I Love You, Daddy,” scheduled to be released next week, one of the characters pretends to masturbate in front of other people. (The movie’s premiere was canceled ahead of the Times report and the film’s distributors are now rethinking its release altogether).
In another comedy routine, C.K. lamented that, as a married man, he can’t find a private area to masturbate anymore.
“Now I know, when I see a guy on the West Side Highway jerking off in plain daylight, that’s not a homeless guy, that’s a married man right there.”
“It’s not fair, man” he goes on to say. “I’m 37 and I own my home.” At this point C.K. pretends to masturbate on stage. “I should just be able to stand in the living room, ‘How are you doing honey, good morning.”
In “Louie” Season 3, C.K. meets Jeneane (played by Chloë Sevigny), a woman who masturbated publicly in a coffee shop.
Six women have accused the director and producer of sexual misconduct, including Olivia Munn and Natasha Henstridge. Ratner’s lawyer says no woman has ever requested or received any financial settlement from Ratner.
Fallout: Ratner chose to personally step away from all Warner Bros. related activities, and Playboy put Ratner’s biopic about Hugh Hefner on hold. Ratner has filed a libel lawsuit against one of his accusers, Melanie Kohler.
Hundreds of women contacted an LA Times reporter to accuse Toback of sexual harassment and assault, including Selma Blair, Rachel McAdams, Julianne Moore and Caterina Scorsone.
Fallout: Just before the LA Times story broke, Toback told Rolling Stone that anyone who has accused him, “is a lying c---sucker or c--- or both.” Toback and Harvey Weinstein are both under investigation by the Beverly Hills police department.
Halperin sexually harassed five women while political director at ABC News over a decade ago. A sixth woman, journalist Emily Miller, said she was “attacked” by him.
Fallout: NBC News terminated Halperin’s contract as a special contributor, Showtime, which airs Halperin’s show “The Circus,” cut ties with the journalist, and CAA dropped him from their client list. Halperin issued a lengthy public apology.
Kevin Spacey
Actor Anthony Rapp told Buzzfeed that Spacey made a sexual advance on him three decades ago when Rapp was 14. Mexican actor Robert Cavazos and director Tony Montana subsequently came forward with claims of sexual harassment.
Fallout: Spacey apologized to Rapp and also came out as gay, which was widely criticized. Netflix since cancelled “House of Cards” and halted production on the sixth and final season. The Old Vic theater in London, where Spacey was artistic director, also opened a confidential tip line.
Actress Ariane Bellamar, a former Playboy Playmate, tweeted that Piven groped her on the set of “Entourage” and at the Playboy Mansion, twice cornering and fondling her. Actress Cassidy Freeman later accused Piven of "predatory behavior."
Fallout: CBS is looking into the situation, and Piven has “unequivocally” denied the allegation.
Sources close to the production “Raising Buchanan” told The Hollywood Reporter Dick’s misconduct on set included kissing, licking, groping and making lewd propositions toward at least four members of the production.
Fallout: Dick was fired from the production of “Raising Buchanan” and from the film "Vampire Dad." Dick denied the groping claims but said it was “possible” he licked people.
Lionsgate international COO Kramer was investigated for an accusation of inappropriate behavior toward a female assistant.
Fallout: Kramer left Lionsgate, but the company’s internal investigation was ruled “inconclusive.”
Ken Baker
Three women anonymously spoke with TheWrap claiming Baker, an E! News correspondent, sent inappropriate text messages and in one instance groped a woman at a party.
Fallout: E! is investigating the accusations and Baker will not appear on air during the investigation. Baker said in a statement to TheWrap that the “anonymous allegations are simply not true, and, frankly, are heartbreaking to hear.”
Several women alleged sexual misconduct against Signore, the creator of the YouTube series “Honest Trailers.” Signore was accused of sexual assault, sending inappropriate messages and making lewd comments to employees.
Fallout: His employers at Defy Media and Screen Junkies fired Signore following an investigation.
Bill O’Reilly
After being fired from Fox News earlier in April, it was reported in October by the New York Times that O’Reilly paid $32 million to settle sexual harassment claims from a coworker.
Fallout: O’Reilly told Matt Lauer he’d done “absolutely nothing wrong” and that this was “a political and financial hit job.”
Fox
Tyler Grasham
Actor Blaise Godbe Lipman said APA agent Grasham fed him alcohol and sexually assaulted him when the actor was in his late teens. Actor Tyler Cornell filed a police report claiming the agent sodomized him. And teen Brady Lindsey described predatory behavior by Grasham.
Fallout: Actors Finn Wolfhard and Cameron Boyce left the agency, and Grasham was fired.
Najera, director of the CBS Diversity Sketch Comedy Showcase, made inappropriate and lewd comments to coworkers in multiple instances. Actress Rachel Bloom sent an email to participants warning of his behavior.
Fallout: Najera resigned from his role and issued a statement saying he was “heartbroken and confounded by deliberate and cruel defamations.”
Mother Jones' Washington Bureau Chief was investigated for the second time in three years for claims of inappropriate physical conduct and "rape jokes" in light of two emails from former staffers in 2014 and 2015, according to Politico.
Fallout: Mother Jones' CEO said that in the initial investigation, they determined there was "no misconduct." Corn denied the allegations but said it was possible his past actions had been misinterpreted.
Former country singer Austin Rick accused Webster, a veteran Nashville publicist, of repeatedly sexually assaulting, drugging and violating him in 2008 when Rick was 18.
Fallout: Webster will step down from his company Webster Public Relations and the company's name will be changed.
David Guillod
Actress Jessica Barth told TheWrap she was drugged and sexually assaulted by Guillod, the co-CEO of talent and literary management company Primary Wave Entertainment, back in 2012.
Fallout: Guillod announced he would take an immediate leave of absence from the company. Barth also approached the LAPD to revive her attempt to bring criminal charges.
Hamilton Fish
Several female employees at The New Republic, where Fish is president and publisher, came forward about workplace interactions that have made "an uncomfortable environment," according to the New York Times.
Fallout: The magazine's owner Win McCormack asked Fish to remain on a leave of absence, pending an investigation.
Adam Venit
Actor Terry Crews disclosed on Twitter that a Hollywood executive "groped his privates," and sources told Variety that Crews was preparing to name Venit as the unnamed executive.
