‘Handmaid’s Tale’ Star Bradley Whitford Reacts to Louisiana Abortion Bill: ‘Under His Eye’

Legislators in the state seek to criminalize the possession of two abortion drugs without a doctor’s prescription

Bradley Whitford (Getty Images)
Bradley Whitford (Getty Images)

“Handmaid’s Tale” star Bradley Whitford reacted to the news that Louisiana Republicans have passed a bill criminalizing the possession of two abortion-inducing pills without a doctor’s prescription, a move that will make it difficult for medical professionals to treat female patients in need.

On Wednesday, the star reshared an X post from Biden-Harris HQ’s verified account announcing the news. To the campaign’s declaration that the medication is being reclassified as a “controlled and dangerous” substance and that “hundreds of doctors oppose it but Republicans are moving forward anyway,” the Emmy-winning actor had three words:

“Under his eye.”

Using the “eye” emoji to indicate the full statement, Whitford called back to the infamous words from the patriarchal theocracy in “Handmaid’s” — one that enslaves fertile women to farm their bodies for pregnancy. Whitford plays Commander Joseph Lawrence in the dystopian, Republic of Gilead-set show.

Whitford commented under a video of NBC anchor Craig Melvin, who was breaking the details of the bill. For those unfamiliar with the Republican-backed legislation, Louisiana lawmakers have moved forward with a bill that seeks to criminalize the possession of two abortion-inducing drugs — mifepristone and misoprostol — without a prescription and reclassify them as “controlled dangerous substances.”

As part of the bill, women who are pregnant would still have access to the medication, but a doctor would have to prescribe it to them. In a letter to legislators, signed by more than 200 physicians, the professionals said the bill could block them from being able to give patients the medication in a timely manner. The two medications have been available since 2000, and are not only used for abortion-related purposes, they can also help treat miscarriages and induce labor, among other uses. The bill is now headed to the Senate.

Chris Hayes on Trump's Support for National Abortion Ban
Read Next
Chris Hayes Is Surprised Trump's 'Not Smart Enough to Lie' About Supporting Abortion Ban | Video

Raquel ‘Rocky’ Harris

Raquel “Rocky” Harris is an American multimedia journalist and producer working as a reporter at TheWrap. She previously served as a senior multiplatform reporter for Forbes. Some of Raquel’s producing credits include former daytime talk show “The Real” and the nationally-syndicated talk show “Dr. Phil.” In addition, her print and on-camera work has been featured…

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.