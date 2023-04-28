HBO’s newest limited series may have a simple title, but it’s a complex tale of friendship and betrayal.

“Love & Death,” written by David E. Kelley and directed by Lesli Linka Glatter, tells the true story of Candy and Pat Montgomery and Betty and Allan Gore – two churchgoing couples enjoying their smalltown Texas life … until an extramarital affair leads somebody to pick up an axe.

The mystery is just starting, so if you’re eager to know exactly when you can see new episodes, we’ve assembled a handy guide to the “Love & Death” release schedule and what time new episodes air.

When did “Love & Death” premiere?

“Love & Death” had its world premiere at the SXSW Festival in Austin, Texas.

For general audiences, the first three episodes of “Love & Death” premiered on Thursday, April 27 on HBO Max. You must have an HBO Max subscription to stream the riveting drama.

It’s not to be confused with “Candy,” Hulu’s recent series covering the same murder starring Jessica Biel.

What time does “Love & Death” come on HBO?

New episodes of “Love & Death” are released each Thursday at 12:00 a.m. PT/3:00 a.m. ET on HBO Max.

Are new episodes released weekly or all at once?

Season 1 of “Love & Death” is comprised of seven roughly hour-long episodes.

Here is the full “Love & Death” release schedule:

Episode 1: April 27 (“The Huntress”)

Episode 2: April 27 (“Encounters”)

Episode 3: April 27 (“Stepping Stones”)

Episode 4: May 4

Episode 5: May 11

Episode 6: May 18

Episode 7: May 25

Who is in the “Love & Death” cast?

The cast of “Love & Death” includes:

Elizabeth Olsen as Candy Montgomery

Jesse Plemons as Allan Gore

Lily Rabe as Betty Gore

Patrick Fugit as Pat Montgomery

Krysten Ritter as Sherry Cleckler

Tom Pelphrey as Don Crowder

Elizabeth Marvel as Jackie Ponder

Keir Gilchrist as Ron Adams

You can read more about their performances in TheWrap’s review.

Will there be a second season of “Love & Death”

Currently, there are no plans for a second season of “Love & Death.” This is a limited series that covers the totality of the true crime at its center.

Watch the trailer: