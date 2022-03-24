‘Love and Hip Hop: Hollywood’ Alum Apple Watts Air-Lifted to Nevada Hospital After Car Accident

Apple Watts, a former cast member of VH1’s reality series “Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood,” has been hospitalized after suffering severe injuries in a car accident in Baker, California, on Wednesday morning, People reported late Thursday.

California Highway Patrol Officer Ramon Duran told the outlet that Watts was northbound on I-15 between Los Angeles and Las Vegas when her Mercedes and a Ford F250 pickup truck collided, causing her car to flip multiple times and burst into flames.

She was pulled to safety by a passenger in the pickup truck and air-lifted to a University Medical Center in Las Vegas with “major injuries,” Duran said. Officials do not believe drugs or alcohol played a role in the accident at this time.

Representatives for the California Highway Patrol did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment, nor did a spokesperson for Watts.

Her sister confirmed to The Shade Room that Apple was ejected from her car and her injuries include a “fractured skull, a broken spine, and a shattered arm” and that she is currently “unresponsive.”

Besides appearing in “Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood,” Watts has also been featured in several music videos, including Future’s “Wicked.”

On VH1’s official site, Watts’ bio reads: “A tough-as-nails stripper from the mean streets of Compton, Apple Watts is determined to overcome her challenging upbringing and leave dancing behind while solidifying herself in the music industry, but first, she’ll need to manage her self-destructive tendencies she attributes to a childhood spent in the foster-care system. With mentor and friend Yolanda ‘YoYo’ Whittaker behind her, Apple’s striving to get on the straight and narrow — but with her unpredictability, only time will tell.”