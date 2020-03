Ellen DeGeneres Is the Worst Possible ‘Love Is Blind’ Contestant You Could Ever Imagine (Video)

Netflix’s reality dating phenomenon “Love Is Blind” is not for everyone and that includes Ellen DeGeneres, who had what is inarguably the show’s worst pod date. Luckily for us — and for everyone involved with the show — it was fake.

On Tuesday’s episode of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” the talk-show host said that she was in one of the “early episodes” of the show that didn’t air, before cutting to a clip of actual footage of “Love Is Blind” Season 1 contestant Damian during one of his pod dates with Giannina, which was smashed up with scenes of Ellen in the next pod, being, well, Ellen.

“I wasn’t looking for love and I didn’t find it,” DeGeneres said before rolling the tape.

In the clip, which you can view above, Damian — who has re-coupled with Giannina one year after the show ended and the two ended up walking away from each other at the altar on the finale episode — gets increasingly emotional and heartfelt while talking to Ellen, who only wants to crack jokes and recap her recent trip to Costco to stock up on water and hand sanitizer amid increasing concerns over the coronavirus.

Now, because this is actually based on the scene from the show where Damian proposes to Giannina through their pods, what comes next is Damian popping the question to Ellen. That doesn’t go over great.

“Oh no, no, there’s a mixup here. No, I’m here for a Netflix meeting. I think I came through the wrong door.”

When Damian continues, and tells Ellen he loves her, well, that’s just a little too much for her to handle and Ellen reacts to that in a shockingly normal way — which is weird for this particular show.

“Oh ok, somebody get me out of this thing. Ugh, straight people.”

