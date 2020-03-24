‘Love Is Blind,’ ‘The Circle’ Renewed for 2 More Seasons Each at Netflix

In a world filled with a seemingly never ending stream of bad news about reality, Netflix has offered up some good news about its reality-television programming: The streaming service has renewed both “Love Is Blind” and “The Circle” for two more seasons apiece, picked up “Rhythm + Flow” for Season 2, and ordered new series “Sparking Joy With Marie Kondo.”

Though none of these shows are currently in production, much like every other TV series that has had to halt or delay filming due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic, online casting and auditions are open for the upcoming seasons of “Love Is Blind,” “The Circle” and “Rhythm + Flow.” The second seasons of those three series, plus Season 1 of “Tidying Up” guru Kondo’s new show are expected to launch in 2021.

“It’s been incredible to see Netflix members everywhere respond to the raw, authentic stories of real people and real stakes,” Netflix’s vice president of nonfiction series and comedy specials Brandon Riegg said in a statement. “We pride ourselves on creating a favorite show for any taste, and we’re thrilled fans embraced all of these series with such enthusiasm and shared passion. We look forward to sparking more joy for our members.”

While you wait for the returns of “Love Is Blind,” “The Circle” and “Rhythm + Flow” and the launch of Kondo’s new show, Netflix can give you your reality TV fix through the “The Circle: Brazilian” (which premiered March 11), Season 4 of “Nailed It!” (launching April 1),  “The Circle: French” (debuting April 9), new dating show “Too Hot To Handle” (dropping April 17), and Season 5 of “Queer Eye” and Season 2 of “Dating Around,” which will both hit some time this summer.

See below for the descriptions of the new seasons of “Love Is Blind,” “The Circle” and “Rhythm + Flow,” plus “Sparking Joy With Marie Kondo.”

“Rhythm + Flow” – Season 2

Let the games begin! Judges Cardi B, Chance the Rapper, and Tip “T.I.” Harris return, looking for the next hip-hop sensation in season two of the music competition series Rhythm + Flow. The judges will join other industry legends in a multi-city search to find raw, undiscovered artists looking for their come up. Auditions are now open at RhythmAndFlow.com.

Production Companies: Gaspin Media, Jesse Collins Entertainment, and Get Lifted Film Co.

Executive Producers: Jeff Gaspin for Gaspin Media; Jesse Collins and Dionne Harmon for Jesse Collins Entertainment; Nikki Boella; John Legend, Mike Jackson, and Ty Stiklorius for Get Lifted Film Co.; Jeff Pollack; Cardi B; Chance the Rapper; and Tip “T.I.” Harris.

“The Circle” – Seasons 2 and 3

Season one challenged contestants to win over their fellow players without seeing each other in this modern social experiment competition. Host Michelle Buteau returns as all new contestants and catfish enter The Circle vying for a $100K prize — but new strategies, challenges, and twists are in store for the next two U.S. seasons. In a game where anyone can be anyone, who will be the next winner? Casting is open at TheCircleCasting.com.

Production Companies: Studio Lambert and Motion Content Group

“Love Is Blind” – Seasons 2 and 3

Is Love Blind? Season one’s emotional roller coaster proved it can be for some, but hosts Vanessa Lachey and her husband Nick Lachey (obviously) will ask the question again as new singles prepare to enter the pods for the dating experiment. Season two is currently casting in Chicago with season three to follow.

Production Company: Kinetic Content

Executive Producers: Chris Coelen, Sam Dean, Ally Simpson, Eric Detwiler, Brian Smith

And introducing a new series from the top name in tidying:

“Sparking Joy with Marie Kondo”

In 2019, Marie Kondo’s method of tidying up changed the way the world viewed organization. In this new series, Marie and her team set out to tidy one small town in America, sparking joy in big new ways. Visit TidyMyTown.com to nominate a town for Marie Kondo’s new joy-sparking mission!

Production Company: Alfred Street Industries

Executive Producers: Marie Kondo, Takumi Kawahara, Dan Cutforth, Jane Lipsitz, Dan Volpe

