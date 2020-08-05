‘Love Island’ Gets New Premiere Date for Las Vegas-Set Season 2

“Love Island” will premiere its second season later this month.

It will debut on Aug. 24 with a two-hour premiere, with episodes continuing to air nightly from 9-10 p.m. and a two-hour broadcast on Saturdays. The cast will be announced closer to premiere. Arielle Vandenberg and narrator Matthew Hoffman will return.

As TheWrap previously reported, the second season will take place inside a bubble environment at Las Vegas’s Cromwell Hotel, which has been closed during the pandemic. “Love Island” was initially planned to return in May with it taking place on an overseas island. Those plans, of course, were upended by the pandemic.

All Las Vegas staff and crew working on the production and all cast participating will be within quarantined “bubbles” where they will undergo isolation before production begins and be tested prior to beginning work, and the cast will be tested prior to their participation. They will also all be regularly tested throughout the season, as well as screened daily for symptoms. Crew and staff will be required to wear PPE and work in pods to enhance social distancing. Stringent and ongoing cleaning and disinfecting protocols in filming and production areas will be in place. In addition, COVID-19 compliance officers will be on staff to monitor and enforce all health and safety COVID-19 protocols.

David George, Adam Sher, David Eilenberg, Simon Thomas, Ben Thursby-Palmer, Jessica Castro, Richard Foster and Chet Fenster are executive producers. The series is based on a format owned by ITV Studios and Motion Content Group, and distributed by ITV Studios.