Ratings: CBS’ ‘Love Island’ Season Premiere Doesn’t Make Much of a Splash on Night 1 of 2020 RNC

by | August 25, 2020 @ 8:26 AM

ABC draws most total viewers on broadcast TV at 10 p.m., the Republican National Convention hour for the east coast

The Las Vegas season of “Love Island” premiered last night, but the dating competition — which is sans island and in the desert this time due to coronavirus — could not help CBS pull away from the pack.

On Monday, the Republicans got their turn at 10 p.m. (ET), when Night 1 of the RNC (Republican National Convention) was covered by CBS, NBC and ABC. Just like last week, due to the nature of live TV programming, the below Nielsen numbers should be considered very preliminary for those networks at 10 o’clock. This batch of data is not yet adjusted for time zones.

We will receive ratings figures for the cable news channels this afternoon.

On broadcast, NBC, CBS and Univision tied for first in ratings, each with a 0.4 in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic. Univision had a 3 share in primetime, NBC and CBS both got 2s. NBC was first in total viewers with an average of 10.2 million, according to preliminary numbers. CBS was third in total viewers with 1.8 million, Univision was fifth with 1.41 million.

For NBC, following reruns, RNC coverage at 10 p.m. received a 0.3/2 and 1.7 million viewers.

For CBS, the Season 2 premiere of the American “Love Island” from 8 to 10 averaged a 0.4/3 and 1.9 million viewers. Convention coverage at 10 had a 0.2/2 and 1.4 million viewers.

ABC and Telemundo tied for fourth in ratings, both with a 0.3/2. ABC was second in total viewers with 2.2 million, Telemundo was sixth with 1.1 million.

For ABC, following repeats, Night 1 of the RNC at 10 drew a 0.3/2 and 1.8 million viewers.

Fox and The CW tied for sixth in ratings, both with a 0.2/1. Fox was fourth in total viewers with 1.45 million, The CW was seventh with 983,000.

Last night, Fox re-aired 2010 Colin Firth movie “The King’s Speech” in primetime.

For The CW, “Whose Line Is It Anyway?” at 8 got a 0.2/2 and 1 million viewers. “Penn & Teller: Fool Us” at 9 received a 0.2/1 and 965,000 viewers.

Tony Maglio

Tony Maglio

TV Editor • tony.maglio@thewrap.com • Twitter: @tonymaglio

