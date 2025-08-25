How to Watch the ‘Love Island USA’ Reunion: Release Time and Streaming Details

The “Love Island: USA” Season 7 reunion is finally here.

The latest season of “Love Island: USA” ended six weeks ago with Amaya Espinal and Bryan Arenales as the winners following a tumultuous season. The many ups and downs that took place in the villa – and once everyone went home – are likely to fuel the flames of an explosive reunion.

Here’s what you need to know about where and when to watch the “Love Island: USA” Season 7 reunion.

What time does the reunion air?

The “Love Island: USA” Season 7 reunion airs on Monday, Aug. 25 at 6pm PT/9pm ET.

Where is the reunion streaming?

Like with the entirety of Season 7, the reunion will be available to stream exclusively on Peacock beginning at 6pm PT/9pm ET on Aug. 25.

Who is hosting the reunion?

Although Ariana Madix hosts the season and handled reunion duties in Season 6, this year there is a new person helping out. For the Season 7 reunion, Andy Cohen was tapped to host alongside Madix. He even hyped up the event on his Instagram Stories on the day the reunion shot.

“Guys, ‘Love Island’ reunions are no joke,” he said in an Instagram Story. “We are on dinner break. We’re going back in there soon. This reunion — it’s good and everybody’s here. And I’m having so much fun with Ariana [Madix]. She’s amazing, and you know what I like doing, I like hosting a reunion with her. It’s really fun! So anyway, Daddy needs some coffee or something.”

Watch the trailer: