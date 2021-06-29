‘Love Island’ Season 3: Meet the 12 Singles Looking for Love After COVID (Photos)

The summer hit "Love Island" is back with 12 new singles, ready to mingle, and CBS announced the new cast on Tuesday. While Season 2 had to be partially filmed in Las Vegas thanks to *points at COVID-19*, the new installment is filming after things have (mostly) reopened, and that means they're in Hawaii, where the contestants will, per usual, partner off and compete in different challenges to test their loyalties to each other. Viewers, of course, can vote and have input on who goes on dates, who's up for elimination and which couple is the eventual winner of the series. Now, here are the 12 incoming Islanders looking for love this summer...