|

‘Love Island’ Season 3: Meet the 12 Singles Looking for Love After COVID (Photos)

The CBS reality series’ latest season premieres July 7

| June 29, 2021 @ 8:50 PM
love island season 3

CBS

Love Island Season 3 Cast
CBS

The summer hit "Love Island" is back with 12 new singles, ready to mingle, and CBS announced the new cast on Tuesday. While Season 2 had to be partially filmed in Las Vegas thanks to *points at COVID-19*, the new installment is filming after things have (mostly) reopened, and that means they're in Hawaii, where the contestants will, per usual, partner off and compete in different challenges to test their loyalties to each other. Viewers, of course, can vote and have input on who goes on dates, who's up for elimination and which couple is the eventual winner of the series. Now, here are the 12 incoming Islanders looking for love this summer...

Love Island

Olivia Kaiser

Age: 28

Business Owner

Anchorage, AK

Love Island
CBS

Kyra Lizama

Age: 23

Covid Relief Worker

Honolulu, HI

 
Love Island
CBS

Trina Njoroge

Age: 24

Psychiatric Nurse

Hacienda Heights, CA

 
Love Island
CBS

Cashay Proudfoot  

Age: 25

Waitress

Brooklyn, NY

 
Love Island
CBS

Shannon St. Claire  

Age: 24

Controller at Construction Company

Bucks County, PA

 
Love Island
CBS

Korey Gandy

Age: 28

Rental Car Agent

Virginia Beach, VA

 
Love Island
CBS

Josh Goldstein

Age: 24

College Athlete

Haverhill, MA

 
Love Island
CBS

Jeremy Hershberg

Age: 27

Personal Trainer

New York, NY

 
Love Island
CBS

Melvin “Cinco” Holland, Jr.

Age: 25

Delivery Driver

Ashburn, VA

 
Love Island
CBS

Christian Longnecker

Coffee Company Owner

24

Oahu, HI

 
Love Island
CBS

Will Moncada

Age: 26

Budtender

Colombia

 
Love Island
CBS

Javonny Vega

Age: 26

Real Estate Investor

Boca Raton, FL

 