‘Love Island’ Star Was Cast in ‘Barbie’ After Meeting Margot Robbie: ‘I Started Talking About Male Genitalia and the Rest Is History’

“Love Island” star Chris Taylor told Piers Morgan how a “panicked” chat with Margot Robbie about “male genitalia” at an afterparty ended up in a role for him in the blockbuster “Barbie” movie.

Taylor joined Piers Morgan Uncensored on Monday to debate the contents of “Barbie,” specifically whether the portrayal of men within the movie is fair.

More entertaining than the debate, however, was Taylor’s recounting of how he secured the part. The “Love Island” star has one line in the film in which he plays a Ken in Barbieland.

Morgan highlighted that Taylor’s trajectory from reality TV to starring in a blockbuster movie is “not a normal progression for ‘Love Island.’”

“It’s fairly overwhelming,” replied Taylor.

According to Morgan, the story about how Taylor got the part is “equally mind-blowing.”

Some of Taylor’s friends had been at a movie premier that Robbie was attending and they were invited to an afterparty that she was throwing. Taylor joined them at the afterparty where he was introduced to Robbie.

Robbie is known to be a huge “Love Island” fan, publicly voicing her support for the show in multiple interviews. When Taylor met her, she already knew who he was.

“And then I started talking about male genitalia and the rest is history,” said Taylor.

“Was this true?” Morgan questioned.

“I didn’t make that up,” responded the “Love Island” star. “A friend of mine has a micro-penis.”

“How small?” asked Morgan. “I mean, you were telling Margot Robbie.”

“It’s small. I’d say an inch,” said Taylor.

“Then you have a mate with very large testicles, is that right?” asked Morgan.

Taylor laughed and replied, “My dad’s best mate has very big bullocks and he can carry 12 bottles of beer on it.”

“And this is how you managed to get inside Margot Robbie’s head to end up playing Ken,” said Morgan.

“I will say I panicked and I just said whatever came to my head,” Taylor said in justification of his bizarre conversation.

“It was relevant,” Taylor continued. “like people were talking about penises.”

“This is how you basically wooed Margot Robbie to get in the movie,” concluded Morgan. “Next thing, 18 months later, you are in Barbie.”

“I am in Barbie,” said Taylor. “All because of micro-penises and big balls.”

Watch the exchange around the nine-minute mark in the video above.