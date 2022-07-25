‘Love Island USA’ Took Over NYC With a Cast-Led Pop-Up

A hot new bombshell has entered the villa – and that villa is New York City’s meatpacking district.

Peacock hosted a “Love Island USA” pop-up event in the Big Apple to celebrate the launch of season four, which is available for viewing exclusively on the streaming platform. Without leaving the concrete jungle, guests of the July 21 and July 22 event were made to feel like a true islander amongst the sandy beaches, lounge seating, umbrellas and cabana staff offering refreshments and misters. It was just like being on the show – except no PTO requests were needed and there was no $100,000 prize up for grabs.

Just outside “the villa” doors, guests and passers-by were encouraged to pose for the ultimate photo opp in front a giant heart. “Love Island USA” Season 2 star Cely Vazquez and U.K. islander Kem Centinay tested it out during the press event (see below). Other “Love Island” alums who stopped by the exclusive preview soiree included “USA” Season 3 stars Cashay Proudfoot, Josh Goldstein and Shannon St. Clair.

“Love Island USA” season 2 star Cely Vazquez and UK Love Islander Kem Centinay pose outside the activation (Photo credit: Bryan Bedder)

As guests entered the activation, they were able to select from a variety of beaded bracelets to signify their love status, whether that be available, taken, just looking, summer fling, or friend material. If only dating was always this easy! Perhaps Cartier and Tiffanys should take note.

Cely Vazquez and Kem Centinay choose their beaded bracelets (Photo credit: Bryan Bedder)

For islanders single and ready to mingle, there was the opportunity to get glittered and bronzed by a professional make-up artist before taking a new dating profile picture against the same portrait backdrop that is used by the islanders on the show. It’s time to start grafting!

Cely Vazquez (Photo credit: Bryan Bedder)

And, of course, as is necessary for any true “Love Island” experience, guests were greeted with a bottle of champagne. However, this one was in the form of a giant mechanical bull – yee-haw!

Cely Vazquez tests out the mechanical champagne bottle with Kem Centinay (Photo credit: Bryan Bedder)

For “Love Island” fans who weren’t able to attend the event, it’s still not too late to get in on the islander style. Peacock and Kenny Flowers have partnered together to curate a collection of designs perfect for “Love Island USA” fans. The inspired-by collection includes sets for both couples and friends with names such as Viva La Villa, The Bombshell and Casa Amor. It will live on the Kenny Flowers website for purchase and will be showcased throughout “Love Island USA” Season 4.

Tune into the new season of “Love Island USA” with host Sarah Hyland exclusively on Peacock.

