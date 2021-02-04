“Love It or List It” star Hilary Farr is getting her own HGTV series. “Tough Love with Hilary Farr” will be Hilary’s first standalone HGTV show.

No word yet on her design assistant(s), but Desta and Jenny should both start stretching. David Visentin, maybe not.

“As a mother, business owner and life partner, I’ve been through my fair share of struggles and challenges,” Farr said in a statement. “I know that when life gets messy, having a home that is both beautiful and functional goes a long way toward alleviating stress. Developing creative solutions for living space challenges and using design to improve how families live together are my passions and they are the reasons I love being an interior designer.”

Farr (and her design assistants, and contractors) co-star with Visentin on popular and successful HGTV series “Love It or List It.”

The basic premise of that show is that a family who needs a change gets a home upgrade from interior designer Farr while shopping for a new dwelling with real-estate agent Visentin. At the end, they must choose to “love” their newly remodeled current home or “list it” and move to a new house they toured with David.

“Love It or List It” launched back in 2008.

“Love It or List It” is not only a fan favorite, the series is also highly rated for HGTV.

The show’s highest rated episode ever was its 201st episode, back on Monday, Dec. 30, 2019. That episode earned a 0.92 rating among adults 25-54, according to Nielsen. That number counts three days of delayed viewing and is 61% better than what the time period earned, on average, across the prior six weeks.

It also made last week’s episode the No. 2 show on all of television in that particular demo. The 9 p.m. hour did even better among women of that age range (a 1.25 rating) and drew 3.4 million total viewers.